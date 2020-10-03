Former Red Sox minor leaguer sought in woman’s killing in Arizona

Police have probable cause to arrest Haeger, who spent parts of the 2011 and 2013 seasons in the Red Sox system, on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault in the fatal shooting Friday, said Sgt. Ben Hoster, a Scottsdale Police Department spokesman.

SCOTTSALE, Ariz. — The unoccupied vehicle of 37-year-old Charles Haeger, a former professional baseball player sought in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend in a Phoenix suburb, was found Saturday found near Flagstaff in northern Arizona, police said.

Though the vehicle was discovered near Flagstaff, “Haeger is still outstanding," Hoster said. “We are coordinating with law enforcement in northern Arizona as we continue to search for the suspect."

Advertisement

Flagstaff is 118 miles (190 kilometers) north of Scottsdale.

Hoster said investigators determined that a male roommate of the victim heard gunshots when he returned to the residence Friday and that moments later Haeger emerged from the victim’s bedroom with a handgun.

“Haeger then pointed the handgun at the roommate. The roommate quickly escaped out of the back of the residence, and he was able to get a neighbor to call 911," Hoster said in a statement.

Responding police found the victim dead in her bedroom, Hoster said.

Haeger “should be considered armed and dangerous," and anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 immediately, the statement said.

Drafted out of high school in 2001 by the Chicago White Sox, Haeger made 34 appearances from 2006–10 for Chicago, the San Diego Padres, and the Los Angeles Dodgers. After a year in the Seattle system, the Red Sox signed the knuckleballer as a free agent in July 2011. They released him in 2012 after he suffered an elbow injury in a long-toss session, brought him back in 2013, then released him for good after he posted a 4.18 ERA in 25 starts that year between Double A Portland and Triple A Pawtucket.