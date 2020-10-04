Jim Carrey plays Joe Biden in ‘SNL’ season premiere

The episode’s cold open began with a voice over promising a replay of the first presidential debate “even though Tuesday feels like 100 days ago." Beck Bennett played moderator Chris Wallace, and Alec Baldwin returned to his recurring role as President Trump.

“Saturday Night Live” returned to 30 Rockefeller Plaza this week to kick off its 46th season featuring host Chris Rock with musical guest Megan Thee Stallion. It was the show’s first live broadcast in over six months after filming from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. With a half year’s worth of content to recreate, the late-night sketch comedy series did not hold back for this highly anticipated season premiere.

Advertisement

“Each candidate will have 2 minutes, uninterrupted,” Bennett’s Wallace said, as he was immediately interrupted.

“Boring!” Baldwin’s Trump declared. “Tell that to my Adderall, Chris, now let’s get this show on the road and off the rails.”

Jim Carrey, playing former vice president Joe Biden for the first time, strode onstage donning aviator sunglasses and flashing finger guns at the audience.

“Looks like you’re ready for the debate, Joe,” Bennett said.

“Absolutely not,” Carrey’s Biden said. “But I have the beginning of 46 fantastic ideas I may or may not have access to.”

Beginning with questions on the Supreme Court nomination, Bennett told Baldwin he had two minutes. “I’m gonna do 10, and I’d like to begin with a list of complaints,” Baldwin’s Trump said before rattling off the names of people who are mean to him.

When answering questions throughout the segment, Carrey’s Biden often began with “Now look, here’s the deal,” only to be interrupted by Trump or lose his train of thought. Carrey’s Biden also tried to exercise some self restraint throughout the sketch, reminding himself to “not to lose control.”

Maya Rudolph made a brief appearance, returning to her recurring role as Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

“Boys, boys," Rudolph’s Harris said, “Both of you stop this right now. Look at me, Donald. You don’t treat my Joe like that. He’s a nice boy.”

Rudolph capped-off her cameo with a nod to the musical guest: “America needs a WAP — A Woman As President.”

Carrey’s Biden broke the third wall at the end of the segment, addressing America directly. “You can trust me because I believe in science and karma," he said. "Now just imagine if science and karma could somehow team up and send us all a message about how dangerous the virus can be. I’m not saying that I want it to happen. Just imagine if it did. So this November, please get on the Biden train, and we can make America not actively on fire again.”

Watch more from the season 46 “SNL” premiere:





Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.