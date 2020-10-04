JoJo releases official Biden-Harris campaign track, ‘The Change’

The track was penned by 11-time Oscar nominated songwriter Diane Warren, who is responsible for fellow vocal heavy hitters Celine Dion (“Because You Loved Me”), Jennifer Hudson (“Bleed for Love”), Cher (“If I Could Turn Back Time”), and Beyoncé (“I Was Here”). Warren told Variety , which exclusively broke the news Friday, her link to former Vice President Joe Biden traces back to the 2016 Academy Awards. The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate introduced Warren and Lady Gaga’s “Til It Happens to You,” and later linked up with the duo to work on the It’s On Us sexual assault awareness initiative. Calling the move “full circle,” Warren pledged her support of Biden, telling the publication: “Anything I can do to help him, I’ll do it.”

Singer JoJo’s latest single, “The Change,” will serve as the official musical anthem to the 2020 Biden-Harris ticket. The Foxborough native released the power ballad late last week.

For “The Change,” JoJo takes a motivational perspective, urging listeners to redirect their energy and anger from blame and instead take an active role in their futures. She sings:

I’m just gonna look in the mirror and start there/I’m gonna be the change/I’m gonna start with my heart/I’m gonna be the light/my own light/that lights the way through the dark

The “What U Need” singer told Variety that living through the COVID experience also colored her interpretation of Warren’s lyrics. Noting, “I think we’ve all been maybe more introspective than we ever have been or were prepared to be, and I have realized that personal accountability is just something that’s probably on not just my mind, but other people’s as well.”

JoJo’s link to this year’s Democratic ticket follows Newton native Rachel Platten, whose “Fight Song,” became synonymous with Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential run.

Listen to “The Change” at jojo.lnk.to/TheChange