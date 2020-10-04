2-alarm fire damages downtown business in Maynard

Firefighters in Maynard battled a two-alarm blaze Sunday morning that left significant damage to a salt therapy business downtown, the fire department said.
Crews responded to Trunature Salt Cave at 79 Main St. at 7:10 a.m. where smoke was reported showing from the back of the building, located in the dense business district.
A second alarm was struck and firefighters managed to contain the flames to one building, the department said. Nobody was injured but the blaze left significant smoke, fire and water damage to the building.
Crews from Acton, Stow, Concord, Sudbury, Lincoln, Hudson and the Department of Fire Services Rehabilitation Unit provided mutual aid.
Advertisement
Trunature Salt offers Himalayan Salt Therapy, a natural and holistic method for health and wellness that releases toxins and relieves joint and muscle pain, according to the business’s website.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.