2-alarm fire damages downtown business in Maynard

Crews responded to Trunature Salt Cave at 79 Main St. at 7:10 a.m. where smoke was reported showing from the back of the building, located in the dense business district.

Firefighters in Maynard battled a two-alarm blaze Sunday morning that left significant damage to a salt therapy business downtown, the fire department said.

A two-alarm fire in downtown Maynard on Sunday left significant fire, smoke and water damage to a salt therapy business on Oct. 4, 2020.

A second alarm was struck and firefighters managed to contain the flames to one building, the department said. Nobody was injured but the blaze left significant smoke, fire and water damage to the building.

Crews from Acton, Stow, Concord, Sudbury, Lincoln, Hudson and the Department of Fire Services Rehabilitation Unit provided mutual aid.

Trunature Salt offers Himalayan Salt Therapy, a natural and holistic method for health and wellness that releases toxins and relieves joint and muscle pain, according to the business’s website.

