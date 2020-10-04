Mass. reports 626 new confirmed cases, 3 new confirmed deaths

The three-day average of confirmed COVID-19 deaths as of Thursday was 13, the state reported Sunday.

The state Department of Public Health reported three new deaths among cases of COVID-19 Sunday. There were also 626 new confirmed cases of the disease in Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts death toll due to the coronavirus reached 9,295 Sunday, the state reported, while the total number of confirmed cases climbed to 132,440.

According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard Sunday, 18,981 new people received molecular tests for the coronavirus. More than 2.3 million people have been tested for the disease, the state reported.

The seven-day average positive rate for those tests was 1.1 percent as of Saturday, the state reported. The measure is calculated from all tests administered, and the average has increased from a low of .8 percent on Sept. 23.

The daily positivity rate for Saturday was 3.2 percent, according to the state. That rate is determined based on positive tests per people tested, which some experts say is a better measure for the disease.

As of Saturday, the three-day average of patients being treated for the coronavirus in hospitals was 425, the state said. According to dashboard data, two hospitals were using surge capacity to treat COVID-19 patients Saturday.

Johns Hopkins University reported Sunday that there have been nearly 210,000 deaths due to the coronavirus in the US. More than 7.4 million cases of the disease have also been reported.

