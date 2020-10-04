Fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19 at age 81

The fashion house issued a statement on Instagram: "For half a century, Mr. Takada has been an emblematic personality in the fashion industry — always infusing creativity and color into the world.”

The family said in a statement to French media Sunday that Mr. Takada died from complications from COVID-19 in a hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris. A public relations officer for Kenzo’s brand confirmed that Mr. Takada died but didn’t give a cause of death.

PARIS — Kenzo Takada, the iconic Franco-Japanese fashion designer famed for his jungle-infused designs and free-spirited aesthetic that channeled global travel, has died. He was 81.

Though Mr. Takada had been retired from his house since 1999 to pursue a career in art, Kenzo remains one of the most respected fixtures of the high Paris fashion. Since 1993, the brand has been owned owned by the French luxury goods company LVMH. The current designer Felipe Oliveira Baptista unveiled Kenzo’s spring-summer 2020 to fashion editors on Wednesday.

“His amazing energy, kindness, talent, and smile were contagious,” Oliveira Baptista said. “His kindred spirit will live forever.”

Mr. Takada’s styles used bold color and clashing prints and were inspired by travels all over the world.

FILE - In this Saturday Oct. 8, 2005 file photo, models pose at the final of the presentation of the Kenzo Spring/Summer ready to wear 2006 collection by Italian fashion designer Antonio Marras in Paris. Fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19 complications at age 81 near Paris, spokeswoman and reports said Sunday Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere, file) Remy de la Mauviniere/Associated Press

Mr. Takada, sketching designs in his Paris house. JACQUES BRINON/Associated Press

Kenzo Takada was born on Feb. 27, 1939, in Himeji, in the Hyogo Prefecture in Japan to hoteliers, but after reading his sisters’ fashion magazines his love of fashion began.

Studying at the Bunka College of Fashion in Tokyo, he had a stint working in Japan, before relocating to Paris in 1965 to work as a freelance designer.

In Paris, he took over a boutique in 1970, which served crystallized his future ready-to-wear aesthetic, and was inspired in its decoration by the jungle scenes of painter Henri Rousseau, which he merged with Asian styles. It became influential.

But it was lowly beginnings: Mr. Takada’s first collection at the store was made entirely out of cotton because he had little money. But the clothes spoke for themselves and a model of his was put on the cover of Elle magazine. After pioneering shoulder forms, large armholes, dungarees, smock tent dresses, innovative shoulder shapes, Mr. Takada and his store was featured in US Vogue. Kenzo showed collections in New York and Tokyo in 1971.

Mr. Takada’s contribution to style was significant. He championed a youthful aesthetic and unstructured form and did away with zippers to liberate silhouettes. The wider sleeves and arm holes harked to historic styles in his home continent of Asia.

Yves Saint Laurent was an important inspiration in his work, Mr. Takada has said. He shared Saint Laurent’s penchant for theatrics. In 1978 and 1979, he displayed a new collection in a circus tent, featuring himself riding an elephant and performers in see-through uniforms on horses.



