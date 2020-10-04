Man shot in Roslindale, found in Mattapan

A man was shot in Roslindale Sunday night and was later found in Mattapan where he was taken to a local hospital, police said.
The adult male, who has not been identified, suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Police responded to reports of a person shot at Rowe and Seymour streets in Roslindale at 8:21 p.m.
Another call at 8:34 p.m. sent police to 1350 Blue Hill Ave. where the victim was found, police said.
Police are investigating. No further information was immediately available.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.