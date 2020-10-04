Passing driver runs over foot of officer investigating early morning fight

A passing driver ran over a police officer’s foot in Roxbury early Sunday morning, but the officer sustained only very minor injuries, a Boston police spokeswoman said.

Police came to Dudley Street and Harrison Avenue at 1:25 a.m. for a report of a fight, Officer Kim Tavares said. They found two men, one of them holding a knife, with a group of people standing around them, she said.

Police arrested the allegedly armed man, Abimelec Maldonardo, 34 of Roxbury, on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, a knife. He is expected to appear in Roxbury Municipal Court.