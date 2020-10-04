Scituate woman charged with OUI after crashing into Cohasset commuter rail crossing

When officers arrived, they found the woman and the structure that supports the grade crossing gates, signals, and lights blocking both lanes of North Main Street, according to the statement.

Officers responded to a report of the crash on North Main Street near the Cohasset commuter rail station at about 10 p.m., Cohasset police said in a statement.

A 58-year-old Scituate woman was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence after she allegedly crashed into an MBTA commuter rail crossing in Cohasset Saturday night, causing extensive damage, according to police.

The woman, who was not identified, was arrested after showing signs of intoxication, police said. In addition to the OUI charge, she is charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation.

She refused medical treatment at the scene but was later taken to a local hospital for evaluation of non-life threatening injuries, the statement said.

North Main Street was closed for about four hours while crews from the MBTA and Express Towing cleared the scene and removed her 2016 Jeep Cherokee, which was totaled, the statement said. A heavy-duty wrecker was brought in for assistance because of the weight and sized of the crossing structure.

Trains will use their whistles and horns to sound alerts while MBTA crews work to replace the structure, the statement said. Repairs are expected to take several days.

The woman was held overnight and scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court, according to police.

