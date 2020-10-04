Three people, dog seriously injured in head-on crash in Foxborough

Three people and a dog were seriously injured in a head-on crash that followed an alleged shoplifting incident in Foxborough on Sunday, police said.

Police responded to a report of theft at the CVS Pharmacy at 72 Washington St. around noon, officials said. People at the store said the two suspects fled in a blue Chrysler minivan. An officer saw the car speeding southbound on North Street and began to follow in the car’s direction, police said in a statement.

A short time later, the officer found the minivan and a Honda Ridgeline crashed in the street near Laprelot Road. The drivers of both cars suffered serious injuries and were taken to Boston-area hospitals by helicopter. A female inside the minivan also suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Boston-area hospital by the Foxborough Fire Department.