Three people, dog seriously injured in head-on crash in Foxborough

Three people and a dog were seriously injured in a head-on crash that followed an alleged shoplifting incident in Foxborough on Sunday, police said.
Police responded to a report of theft at the CVS Pharmacy at 72 Washington St. around noon, officials said. People at the store said the two suspects fled in a blue Chrysler minivan. An officer saw the car speeding southbound on North Street and began to follow in the car’s direction, police said in a statement.
A short time later, the officer found the minivan and a Honda Ridgeline crashed in the street near Laprelot Road. The drivers of both cars suffered serious injuries and were taken to Boston-area hospitals by helicopter. A female inside the minivan also suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Boston-area hospital by the Foxborough Fire Department.
The Honda driver’s dog also suffered serious injuries and was taken to Tufts Veterinary Emergency Treatment and Specialties in Walpole.
It appears the suspects' vehicle crashed head-on into the other car, which was traveling in the opposite direction along North Street, police said.
State Police and the Norfolk district attorney’s office are helping conduct an investigation into the cause of the crash.
Further information about the injured peoples' identities is being withheld until officials contact their families.
