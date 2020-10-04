A Trump campaign without Trump

Trump’s illness — from which I wish him a full recovery — figures to place an unusual strain on a campaign built entirely around his outsized personality. He is not running on a party platform, or a vision of the second term, or as the face of a larger idea. “More of me!” is the entire campaign message, and he’s the only person who can effectively deliver it.

As we now know, one of those cases was that of President Donald J. Trump. As I write this, he is battling the disease at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, surrounded by the best care that money and expertise can deliver.

Last Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 46,418 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

Advertisement

The race seemed to be slipping away from Trump even before the illness. His poll numbers were getting worse, and have continued to: An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released over the weekend had him down 14 points nationally, while others have him behind in key swing states like Pennsylvania and Florida that he probably must carry to win.

The illness has underscored the confusion that four years of Trump’s lying and deceptions have brought to the country. Plenty of people were initially concerned that the whole thing was a hoax designed to give him some kind of political advantage.

And even after he went to the hospital, his administration’s history of lies guaranteed that no one really knew what to believe about his condition.

Even this weekend, Team Trump was unable to coherently explain his position. His doctors said he was doing “very well,” as his chief of staff expressed alarm.

The hoax theory never made any sense to me. The self-styled tough guy would never do something so “weak” as to fake getting COVID. And he certainly wouldn’t get airlifted to a hospital. That kind of behavior is for, you know, the kind of people who think you should wear a mask.

Advertisement

However you feel about Trump, this is no way to run a country. America is effectively paralyzed because he wouldn’t follow the most basic precautions, urged everyone around him to ignore them too, and got himself and many other people sick. What a loser!

All eyes now turn to the vice presidential debate Wednesday between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris. Pence, whom most of us have spent the better part of four years ignoring, is now uncomfortably close to the Oval Office. And this entire episode has been a reminder that both contestants in this race are elderly, vulnerable men. In this election, the understudies matter.

This pandemic continues to rage, with more than 45,000 cases a day. Anyone who thinks this is about red states and blue states, or that this virus is about to go away, or that it’s all overblown, just got a serious dose of reality. Trump’s spin will not protect us.

That seems like a painfully obvious thing to say, until one considers that a potential super-spreader event took place barely a week ago, in the president’s backyard.

His illness isn’t karma. It’s science. It’s the inexorable march of a menace that doesn’t care about ideology, or rhetoric, or how tough you claim to be. To borrow a phrase, it is what it is.

Advertisement

Trump’s campaign will be seriously weakened while Trump is impaired, and that could easily be for the remainder of the campaign. But Biden and Co. dare not fall into complacency. He’s ahead now, but it’s essential to finish the job. Wish Trump well if you want, but stop pulling ads off the airwaves. Don’t take your foot off the gas.

This is a final chapter that could have come from Greek tragedy, or maybe a season finale of “Six Feet Under.” A man who believed himself invincible to a disease that has killed 209,000 in the United States discovers his vulnerability, and so do the admirers who lived to flatter him, with disastrous results. It’s shocking, yes. And all too predictable.









Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.