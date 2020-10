Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe can’t understand why arbitrary police stops of minorities are a problem, and that in itself is a problem (“Police deserve applause for making arrest,” Letters, Sept. 30). It might help district attorneys to realize that for every person stopped who has committed crimes, many more ordinary, law-abiding people of color are being stopped. That’s a situation that leads to extreme anxiety at best, and often harassment or worse.

Andrew Oram