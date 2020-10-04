Mass. lawmakers need to step up to protect abortion rights

Kudos to the editorial board at the Globe for urging our state legislators to swiftly enact the ROE Act, which has been languishing at the State House for more than 20 months (“Case for securing abortion access in Massachusetts grows,” Opinion, Sept. 24). With the expected appointment of a conservative judge on the Supreme Court, it is more important than ever that our elected officials do the right thing and expand access to abortion in the Bay State.

As Laurence Tribe, a constitutional law scholar at Harvard Law School, stated in a front-page article in the same edition (“With a court shift, Ginsburg’s loss could be felt for decades”), “Nothing of significance would be left of Roe v. Wade, whether they expressly overturn it or crush it in two or three blows.”