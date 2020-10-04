The perplexing — and vexing — undecided voter

Though exasperated by the pandemonium, Biden, the Democratic nominee, looked presidential; the president looked like a colicky toddler on a caffeine bender. In substance, style, and demeanor, the differences between the two men cannot be more glaring — except to “undecided” voters.

With all that has been said and written, and shown by the nominees themselves, how are there reportedly millions of people who still can’t make up their minds?

Perhaps they’re stuck at a crossroads because they’re still looking at this race as a contest between two people who want to lead this nation for the next four years. It’s that, of course, but also much more — with far more calamitous consequences. This is nothing less than a decision between democracy and authoritarianism.

“To put them in perspective," humorist David Sedaris wrote about undecided voters in the New Yorker, "I think of being on an airplane. The flight attendant comes down the aisle with her food cart and, eventually, parks it beside my seat. ‘Can I interest you in the chicken?’ she asks. ‘Or would you prefer the platter of [manure] with bits of broken glass in it?’ To be undecided in this election is to pause for a moment and then ask how the chicken is cooked.”

That was back in 2008, when Democratic Senator Barack Obama and Republican Senator John McCain were jousting to become the 44th president of the United States. This year, with Election Day a month away, that platter is being served in a flaming dumpster filled with nails marinated in arsenic.

Yet the fence-sitters are at it again, basking in their indecision. In a general election year, September and October are to undecided voters what January and February are to Iowa and New Hampshire. It’s a time to garner attention as tastemakers, to puff up their inflated self-importance as the nation’s political weather vanes. After debates, speeches, and political ads, reporters flock to hear their equivocating thoughts and conclusions.

Normally, people who agonize over menu choices (when they could still go to restaurants without trepidation) as if scrutinizing a classified intelligence report are scorned by friends and family. Only during an election run-up is indecisiveness hailed as a fascination.

Like every nominee, Biden is flawed. Yet democracy is unlikely to collapse under his watch. Trump, meanwhile, has spent his entire presidency eroding this nation’s rule of law, aiming to recast it as a system that gives him unchecked power.

“All decisions,” Rita Mae Brown once wrote, “are made on insufficient evidence." That’s not true when it comes to Trump. We’ve lived through a four-year preview. Given a second term, he will continue to codify hypocrisy, violence, greed, and mendacity to an even more dangerous degree. Voters have all the evidence they need to make an informed choice; any wavering can only mean that on some level, they still support Trump.

Perhaps they like his commitment to voter suppression. Maybe they agree with his refusal to release his taxes, and what published reports called “tax avoidance” to pay as little money as possible. They may not accept that his malicious and deliberate inaction has led to the deaths of 210,000 people in a pandemic he knew would be deadly. (Now Trump and his wife, Melania, as well as Hope Hicks, one of his closest aides, have all tested positive for coronavirus.)

Or, perhaps these voters embrace white supremacy, and the violence it has inflicted on Black and brown people in this country since before its inception.

Next month, we face a choice between two Americas. One of them may finally start the arduous work of recognizing and undoing the long afterlife of its racist founding. That is how we move toward achieving its aspirational principles in full. The other will be a homegrown dictatorship where Trump believes, as he said earlier this year, that a president’s “authority is total.”

What’s at stake is bigger than Biden versus Trump. It is democracy against Trump’s fascism. And at this late date, no one who cares about salvaging this nation should still be undecided about that.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.