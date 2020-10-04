ACC makes its move in Top 25 college football poll

Oklahoma dropped out of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since September 2016 and No. 24 Iowa State jumped back into the Top 25 after a day of upsets. There largely was stability at the top of the rankings Sunday after No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia, and No. 4 Florida all won big, though the Bulldogs and Gators switched spots. Clemson received 52 first-place votes and Alabama got eight from the panel of writers and broadcasters. Overall, five teams dropped out of the Top 25 after eight ranked teams lost Saturday, six to unranked opponents. The Sooners were involved in one of those upsets, losing, 37-30, at Iowa State for the first time since 1960. Oklahoma’s first two-game, regular-season losing streak in 21 years snapped its string of 64 straight poll appearances. The Sooners will head into their Red River rivalry game against Texas next Saturday as an unranked team for the first time since 2005. The 22nd-ranked Longhorns managed to hold on to a spot in the rankings, falling 13 spots after losing at home to TCU. North Carolina, which escaped a visit to Boston College, 26-22, moved up four spots to No. 8 to match its best ranking since 2015. For the first time, the Atlantic Coast Conference has four teams ranked in the top 10, with UNC joined by Clemson, No. 5 Notre Dame, and No. 7 Miami. Only twice before in the history of the 77-year-old conference have four ACC teams reached the top 10 in the same season: 2016 and 2004. Notre Dame is a temporary member of the conference and two Power Five conferences, four FBS overall, have not even started playing. UCF took the biggest fall among the five teams to drop out of the rankings, going from 11th to unranked and snapping a streak of 33 straight appearances.

The biggest teams in the English Premier League have never experienced a day like it. Liverpool and Manchester United were both comprehensively humiliated in defeats Sunday that rank among the heaviest in their history. Just when it looked like Manchester United’s 6-1 collapse at home to Tottenham would be the day’s biggest shock — it was just the second time since 1930 had United conceded six at home — Liverpool managed to surpass it. The champions fell apart to lose, 7-2, to an Aston Villa team that only avoided relegation on the final day of last season. Ollie Watkins scored a hat trick and Jack Grealish scored twice. Liverpool became the first reigning Premier League champions to concede seven in a game. The last time it happened in English football’s top division was in 1953. With Leicester opening Sunday with a 3-0 loss to West Ham, it leaves Everton and Villa, whose last titles came in the 1980s, leading the way with perfect starts . . . Not long afterward, Manchester United agreed to a deal in principle with FC Porto to sign defender Alex Telles to a four-year deal, a person familiar with the move said ahead of the transfer window closing Monday. United will pay $15 million euros ($18 million) plus potentially another $2 million euros depending on Telles’s success with the club, the person said . . . Inter Miami goalkeeper Luis Robles suffered a fractured left arm during a collision with a New York City player during second-half stoppage time in a 3-2 defeat Saturday night. Robles, 36, joined Miami this season after eight season with the New York Red Bulls.

BASEBALL

Former Red Sox minor leaguer, sought in ex-girlfriend’s killing, found dead

A former professional baseball player and Red Sox farmhand sought in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend in a Phoenix suburb was found dead Saturday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Grand Canyon, police said. The body of Charles Haeger, 37, was discovered about 4 p.m. on a trail along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona, Sergeant Ben Hoster, a Scottsdale Police Department spokesman, said in a statement Saturday night. Police were seeking Haeger, who spent parts of the 2011 and 2013 seasons in the Red Sox system, on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault in the fatal shooting Friday, Hoster said. The victim was identified by police Saturday night as Danielle Breed, 34. Breed owned The Tipsy Coyote Bar and Grill in Scottsdale, the Arizona Republic reported. Earlier Saturday, Haeger’s unoccupied vehicle was found near Flagstaff, Ariz., police said. Flagstaff is 118 miles north of Scottsdale. Hoster said investigators determined that a male roommate of the victim heard gunshots when he returned to the residence Friday and that moments later Haeger emerged from the victim’s bedroom with a handgun. “Haeger then pointed the handgun at the roommate. The roommate quickly escaped out of the back of the residence, and he was able to get a neighbor to call 911,” Hoster said in a statement. Responding police found the victim dead in her bedroom, Hoster said. Drafted out of high school in 2001 by the Chicago White Sox, Haeger made 34 appearances from 2006–10 for Chicago, the San Diego Padres, and the Los Angeles Dodgers. After a year in the Seattle system, the Red Sox signed the knuckleballer as a free agent in July 2011. They released him in 2012 after he suffered an elbow injury, brought him back in 2013, then released him for good after he posted a 4.18 ERA in 25 starts that year between Double A Portland and Triple A Pawtucket.

MISCELLANY

Celebration costs Julian Alaphilippe race win at finish line

Tour de France runner-up Primož Roglič won the Liège-Bastogne-Liège single-day classic in Belgium after rival Julian Alaphilippe celebrated too soon. A photo finish showed that Roglič narrowly beat Alaphilippe after the Frenchman lifted his arms in celebration and coasted to the line. To add insult to injury for world champion Alaphilippe, he was then penalized for an irregular sprint and dropped from second to fifth. That was for swerving into the path of Marc Hirschi during the frenetic final sprint of the 6½-hour race. Hirschi moved up to finish second and Tour champion Tadej Pogačar got third. Last month, Roglič was leading the Tour until fellow Slovenian Pogačar swiped away the lead in the penultimate stage by winning a time trial. “Finally I managed to win something,” Roglič said. “It was definitely on my wish list to win a Monument.” . . . The Los Angeles Kings acquired defenseman Olli Määttä from the Chicago Blackhawks in a trade for minor league forward Brad Morrison. Määttä spent last season with the Blackhawks after six seasons with the Penguins, where he won two Stanley Cups. The trade clears salary-cap space for the Blackhawks as Määttä has two years and more than $8 million left on his contract. Los Angeles has the No. 2 overall pick in the draft on Tuesday . . . The Dallas Stars began their offseason activity after losing in the Stanley Cup Final by bringing back reliable defender Andrej Sekera to a $3 million, two-year contract that carries an annual salary cap hit of $1.5 million. The 34-year-old Slovak blocked 38 shots and had one assist in the postseason while playing third-pairing minutes for the Western Conference-champion Stars. Sekera had 8 points and blocked 75 shots in 57 regular-season games during his first year with Dallas

