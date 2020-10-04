fb-pixel

Patriots-Chiefs game to kick at 7:05 p.m. Monday pending another round of negative COVID-19 tests

By Jim McBride Globe Staff,Updated October 4, 2020, 8 minutes ago
Cam Newton has tested positive for coronavirus, but no positive tests have come back among other players and coaches.
Cam Newton has tested positive for coronavirus, but no positive tests have come back among other players and coaches.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Patriots are planning to fly to Kansas City and play the Chiefs Monday at 7:05 p.m. pending another round of negative COVID-19 tests Monday morning, a league source confirmed.

The plan is also contingent on the Chiefs returning all negative tests as well.

The Patriots players and staff were tested Sunday morning and all tests came back negative. This follows two negative tests administered on Saturday.

Cam Newton’s test on Friday night remains the lone positive test throughout the organization. The quarterback is on the COVID-19 injured reserve list.

Related: Examining the fallout — bad and good — from the Patriots and Titans COVID-19 postponements

The previously scheduled Monday night game between the Packers and Falcons will be moved from 8:15 to 8:50 p.m.

Advertisement

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.