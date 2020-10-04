Patriots-Chiefs game to kick at 7:05 p.m. Monday pending another round of negative COVID-19 tests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Patriots are planning to fly to Kansas City and play the Chiefs Monday at 7:05 p.m. pending another round of negative COVID-19 tests Monday morning, a league source confirmed.
The plan is also contingent on the Chiefs returning all negative tests as well.
The Patriots players and staff were tested Sunday morning and all tests came back negative. This follows two negative tests administered on Saturday.
Cam Newton’s test on Friday night remains the lone positive test throughout the organization. The quarterback is on the COVID-19 injured reserve list.
The previously scheduled Monday night game between the Packers and Falcons will be moved from 8:15 to 8:50 p.m.
