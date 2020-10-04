Here are the goalies the Bruins have drafted throughout their history

Ranford became a legit No. 1 with the Oilers, and he returned to Boston midway through the 1995-96 season, only to be moved again a little more than a year later when the Bruins dealt with the Capitals for Jason Allison, Anson Carter, and Jim Carey. Ranford went 1-7 in his brief playoff tours with the Bruins.

The closest they came with those picks, which number 42, was Bill Ranford, chosen No. 52 in 1985. Ranford had played 45 games in Boston by the age of 21, when GM Harry Sinden wheeled him to Edmonton, along with Geoff Courtnall, for Andy Moog.

The Bruins, dating to the start of the entry draft in 1963, have never developed one of their picks into a franchise stopper in Black and Gold. Not a single hit to have and to hold in more than a half-century.

Otherwise, the Bruins made out OK with their choice of Andrew Raycroft (No. 135 in 1998), who played 108 games in Boston, won the Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year in 2004, only to be surprisingly wheeled to the Maple Leafs for Tuukka Rask.

The Bruins' best picks at the position were their first two in franchise history — Ken Dryden (No. 14, 1964) and Dan Bouchard (No. 27, 1970).

Just weeks after that 1964 draft, the Bruins dealt Dryden, the legend in making, to the Canadiens, whose net he tended in 1971 and all but singlehandedly denied the mighty Bruins a second consecutive Stanley Cup title. It was the first of six Cup titles backed by Dryden in Montreal.

Bouchard also never suited up in varsity Black and Gold. After playing in 50 games for the 1971-72 AHL Boston Braves, he was claimed by the Atlanta Flames in the June 1972 expansion draft. Bouchard, who also played for Quebec and Winnipeg, finished with 656 games, ranking 37th on the NHL list for goalies.

Following, a year-by-year look at all the goalies ever drafted by the Bruins. The number in parentheses after a player’s name denotes regular-season games played for the Bruins (* — never played a regular-season game for Bruins):

1963 — none

1964 — 14. Dryden*

1965 — none

1966 — none

1967 — none

1968 — none

1969 — none

1970 — 27. Bouchard*

1971 — 28. Curt Ridley*

1972 — none

1973 — 79. Peter Crosbie*; 142. Jim Pettie (21)

1974 — 175. Peter Waselovich*

1975 — 122. Gary Carr*

1976 — none

1977 — 34. Dave Parro*

1978 — 119. Murray Skinner*

1979 — 99. Marco Baron (64)

1980 — 165. Mike Moffat (19)

1981 — 98. Joe Mantione*

182. Don Sylvestri (3)

1982 — 249. Bruno Campese*

1983 — 82. Allan LaRochelle*; 122. Terry Taillefer*; 222. Norm Foster (3)

1984 — 103. Mike Bishop*

1985 — 52. Bill Ranford (122)

1986 — none

1987 — 77. Matt DelGuidice (11)

1988 — none

1989 — 38. Mike Parson*

1990 — 105. Mike Bales (1)

1991 — 62. Marcel Cousineau*

1992 — 112. Scott Bailey (19)

1993 — 259. Joakim Persson*

1994 — 21. Evgeni Ryabchikov*; 229. John Grahame (76); 255. Neil Savary*

1995 — 47. Paxton Schafer (3)

1996 — none

1997 — none

1998 — 135. Raycroft (108)

1999 — 147. Seamus Kotyk*; 179 — Donald Choukalos*

2000 — none

2001 — 209. Jordan Sigalet (1)

2002 — 29. Hannu Toivonen (38)

2003 — 153. Mike Brown*; 277. Kevin Regan*

2004 — none

2005 — none

2006 — none

2007 — none

2008 — 77. Michael Hutchinson*

2009 — none

2010 — 165. Zane McIntyre (8)

2011 — 181. Lars Volden*

2012 — 24. Malcolm Subban (2)

2013 — none

2014 — none

2015 — 75. Dan Vladar*

2016 — none

2017 — 111. Jeremy Swayman*

2018 — none

2019 — none.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.