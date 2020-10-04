Miami’s Jimmy Butler proves once again he belongs with game’s best

Spoelstra’s confident strut may have been because he still had a healthy Jimmy Butler, one of the more overlooked and sometimes disregarded superstars in this era. On Sunday, the scrappy Heat punched first, took an early lead, and Butler closed out the Lakers with the same brilliance that he showed in stretches during the Celtics series.

ORLANDO — When he was asked about missing two starters for the second consecutive game, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra spoke with resolve and confidence before Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night. It was his decision to hold Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic, his decision to place faith that his previously overwhelmed team could extend this series, play a perfect game against LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Advertisement

Butler scored 10 of his 40 points in the final quarter and former Celtic Kelly Olynyk added 7 points and a key steal and the Heat has turned this into a series, winning, 115-104, at AdventHealth Arena.

Butler, the 31-year-old veteran in his first season with the Heat, added 11 rebounds and 13 assists in a virtuoso performance that essentially saved Miami from being potentially swept.

“This was a desperate, urgent game,” Spoelstra said. “And Jimmy is in the highest percentile as a player. It’s so settling when you have that type of guy in a competitive games like this. You’re not expecting it to be easy. You have to do exactly what is necessary.”

The Heat were 10-point underdogs when it was announced two hours prior to Game 3 that Adebayo and Dragic, each of whom were critical to the Heat’s series win over the Celtics, wouldn’t play.

Spoelstra, the bright-minded coach, was relegated to using Olynyk, who didn’t play much in the Boston series, along with a bunch of complementary pieces, to join Butler in besting the rather errant Lakers.

Advertisement

Los Angeles committed 19 turnovers, eight by James, while Davis was mired in foul trouble and attempted only nine shots. Despite playing poorly and with little passion through the first three quarters, the Lakers appeared they would get by on their talent.

They went on an 8-0 run to take a 91-89 lead with 8:54 left. Butler then responded with a layup and Olynyk got a fortunate bounce on 3-pointer the Heat went on a 16-4 game-stirring run to give take the game away from the Lakers.

It was reminiscent to those painful fourth-quarter runs in Games 1, 2, and 6 that beat the Celtics. Butler didn’t resort to 3-pointers. He attacked the basket, drawing a foul on James on a drive or shooting over the smaller Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on a switch. Butler’s game isn’t picturesque or artful. He uses his physicality and stretch to get the basket for short jumpers or layups.

At 6 feet 8 inches, Butler is also impossible to defend for small forwards and he’s crafty against power forwards. The Lakers put James on Butler, but the Heat would create a switch to put Butler on a smaller player.

Meanwhile, Spoelstra used another former Celtic, Jae Crowder, to front Davis in the zone to avoid Davis having target practice in the paint with easy layups and jumpers. The ploy was effective. Crowder was able to offer resistance and then Davis cooperated by getting into foul trouble. Davis never got into any rhythm while James was mistake-prone.

Advertisement

It was the second time in the postseason James has amassed eight turnovers. And he also never put his imprint on the game. The Lakers were carried by Markieff Morris and a some key 3-pointers by Kyle Kuzma, but they were unable to give that push down the stretch.

The Heat have been one of the best teams in the bubble because they play so cohesively. In Game 1, they were engulfed by the Lakers' size and physicality and then watched Adebayo and Dragic leave with injuries. They fought hard in Game 2 but didn’t have enough execution to make a late rally.

Spoelstra said he was encouraged about how the shorthanded Heat fought in Game 2, and the hope was that Adebayo (neck) and Dragic (plantar fascia) would come back. They didn’t. But Butler was still around and he had enough help to put the Heat over the top and suddenly turn this into a competitive series.

The hundreds of folks who have been in the bubble for two months or more were anticipating a sweep and were making plans to leave Orlando on Wednesday because Miami was such a decisive underdog. Butler lives to prove doubters wrong under those situations.

He was essentially traded by three teams — Chicago, Minnesota, and Philadelphia — because he was considered difficult to deal with or a demanding teammate or too focused on winning and not focused enough on making friends. Miami wasn’t concerned about Butler making buddies. And he had no regrets as he sought the right situation.

Advertisement

“Like everybody is going to have their own opinion,” he said before the series. “Nobody is in the locker room. Nobody is at the practices. It’s all he said, she said to a point. So, nobody really knows what’s really going on. I don’t explain anything detail for detail. So, I just take being a bad guy. I like it that way. It doesn’t bother me. It’s not like I’m reading everything that’s on the Internet. I know who I am. I’m cool, I’m content with that, and that’s where I’ll leave it at. I’m here now, and I belong here. I’ve belonged here for a very long time. So that’s where I’m at. Here, me being, ruffling feathers, whatever you want to call it, it’s OK.”

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.