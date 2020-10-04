Patriots’ Cam Newton addresses contracting coronavirus: ‘I will take this time to get healthy’

“I will never question God’s reasoning; just will always respond with ‘Yes, Lord!!’ I appreciate all the support and well wishes!! I will take this time to get healthy and self-reflect on the other amazing things that I should be grateful for!!”

In an Instagram post to his 4.9 million followers, Newton wrote:

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton broke his silence Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday night.

Newton will be on the NFL’s COVID-IR for at least five days, depending on his symptoms.

The NFL pushed the Patriots' Week 4 game against the Chiefs to Monday at 7:05 p.m. following Newton’s test. All other Patriots' and Chiefs' COVID-19 tests came back negative on Saturday and Sunday.