Patriots’ Cam Newton addresses contracting coronavirus: ‘I will take this time to get healthy’

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton broke his silence Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday night.
In an Instagram post to his 4.9 million followers, Newton wrote:
“I will never question God’s reasoning; just will always respond with ‘Yes, Lord!!’ I appreciate all the support and well wishes!! I will take this time to get healthy and self-reflect on the other amazing things that I should be grateful for!!”
Newton will be on the NFL’s COVID-IR for at least five days, depending on his symptoms.
The NFL pushed the Patriots' Week 4 game against the Chiefs to Monday at 7:05 p.m. following Newton’s test. All other Patriots' and Chiefs' COVID-19 tests came back negative on Saturday and Sunday.
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
ï ÑĒVĒR ₩ÏŁŁ QŪĒŠTÏØÑ GØDš rëâšøñïñg; jûšt wïłł âłwâÿš rëšpøñd wïth, "¥ĒŠ ŁØRD"‼️ ï âpprëčïâtë âłł thë łøvë, šûppørt, âñd ₩ĒŁŁ ₩ÏŠHĒŠ‼️ ï wïłł tâkë thïš tïmë tø gët hëâłthÿ âñd šëłf rëfłëčt øñ thë øthër ÄMÄŻÏÑG THÏÑGš THÄT Ï ŠHØŪŁD ßĒ GRÄTĒFŪŁ FØR‼️ #šhïñëTHRŪthëŠHÄDĒ #ñøtFØRłïkëšJŪŠTførŁÏFĒ -1ØVĒ🤟🏾