Red Sox to take hands-on approach with prospects at fall instructional league

Top prospect Triston Casas (a first baseman), pitchers Bryan Mata and Jay Groome, first-rounder Nick Yorke, and trade deadline acquisitions Hudson Potts (a third baseman) and Jeisson Rosario (an outfielder) are among the players who were at the team’s alternate site in Pawtucket and who will take part in the roughly six-week program.

Several top Red Sox prospects are among the group of 62 minor leaguers convening in Fort Myers for the team’s fall instructional league.

Top prospects who weren’t in Pawtucket but who will now work with coaches in Fort Myers include righthander Thad Ward, outfielder Gilberto Jimenez, lefthander Chris Murphy, shortstop Matthew Lugo, and righthander Brayan Bello, all of whom ranked in the team’s top 15 prospects entering the year.

Blaze Jordan, this year’s third-round pick, will also be in Fort Myers, as will fellow draftees Jeremy Wu-Yelland and Shane Drohan. Eight players who spent last year in the Dominican Summer League, including highly regarded infielder Brainer Bonaci, will also take part in the program.

Just two players who were in Baseball America’s Red Sox preseason top 30 prospects list received neither an invite to the Alternate Site in Pawtucket nor to instructional league.

Righthander Noah Song, a 2019 Navy graduate, enrolled in flight school as part of his military service commitment and won’t be eligible to pursue his professional career until at least next May. And lefthander Yoan Aybar, who was added to the 40-man roster last offseason, was ineligible to take part in the instructional league program due to his roster status.

The program represents the first opportunity for in-person instruction for most minor leaguers — save for those who were at the alternate site — since they were sent home from spring training in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cancellation of the minor league season forced players to spend most of the last seven months making their own arrangements for workouts. With the instructional league program, the Sox will have a chance to have direct in-person instruction for 55 minor leaguers who had been working out at home.

The first workout will take place on Monday, with intrasquad games to start in mid-October. The program will conclude on Nov. 12. No determination has been made about whether the instructional program will include games against minor leaguers from other organizations.

