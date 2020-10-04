Report: Saints player tests positive for COVID-19 after team flight to Detroit

The havoc within Week 4 of the NFL schedule may not yet be finished.

NBC’s Pro Football Talk, citing a source, reported around midnight Sunday that the New Orleans Saints have also had a player test positive for COVID-19. Said player, whom PFT identified as fullback Michael Burton, flew with the team to Detroit for its Sunday game with the Lions, and testing is occurring on those who were in contact with him.

According to the report, star running back Alvin Kamara is among those who were sitting near Burton on the plane.