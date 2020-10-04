Report: Saints player tests positive for COVID-19 after team flight to Detroit

The havoc within Week 4 of the NFL schedule may not yet be finished.
NBC’s Pro Football Talk, citing a source, reported around midnight Sunday that the New Orleans Saints have also had a player test positive for COVID-19. Said player, whom PFT identified as fullback Michael Burton, flew with the team to Detroit for its Sunday game with the Lions, and testing is occurring on those who were in contact with him.
According to the report, star running back Alvin Kamara is among those who were sitting near Burton on the plane.
The NFL postponed Sunday’s game between Pittsburgh and Tennessee to Oct. 25, after an outbreak within the Titans that’s ballooned to 18 infections since Sept. 24, when defensive back Greg Mabin produced the first positive test. (Tennessee added defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, with the Associated Press also reporting an additional two positive tests within team staff.)
Advertisement
The Patriots' marquee game with Kansas City has also been delayed due to positive tests on both teams: Quarterback Cam Newton on the New England side, who learned of his positive test on Friday, and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu. After additional tests within the Patriots came back negative on Saturday, the league remains hopeful the teams can play their game on Monday or Tuesday.
At the time of Saturday’s postponement, the NFL pushed the Colts-Bears game to the Patriots-Chiefs slot at 4:25 p.m.
The Saints-Lions game is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Ford Field.