Sweltering Miami can’t keep Russell Wilson, Seattle from continuing to cook

Wilson, who went 24 for 34, tied Peyton Manning’s 2013 record of 15 touchdown passes in the first four games of a season. DK Metcalf had four catches for 106 yards, David Moore had three for 95 yards, and Chris Carter rushed for 80 yards and a pair of touchdowns. But the Seahawks were twice blanked on trips to the red zone, where they had been 10 for 10 this season.

The Seahawks were also 4-0 in 2013, when they won their only Super Bowl. They’ve scored 30 or more points in four consecutive games for the first time since 2015, and on Sunday, the defense forced Miami to settle for five field goals before the Dolphins finally reached the end zone in the final minutes.

Russell Wilson threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns, and the Seattle Seahawks improved to 4-0 for the second time in franchise history by beating the Miami Dolphins, 31-23, Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Ryan Fitzpatrick was 29 for 45 and 315 yards but threw two interceptions for Miami (1-3). He also rushed for a touchdown and was the leading rusher for Miami with six carries for 47 yards.

The heat index was over 100 degrees and the temperature was 86 degrees.

Saints 35, Lions 29 — Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes to Tre’Quan Smith 2 minutes, 19 seconds apart in the second quarter, helping New Orleans (2-2) overcome a 14-point deficit in Detroit, where they were without six injured starters and had to weather a late round of coronavirus testing following what proved a false positive on fullback Michael Burton. The Lions (1-3) led 14-0 lead 4:37 after kickoff, but gave up 35 straight points from late in the first period to midway through the third. They have led by 17, 11, and 14 in each of their losses, respectively. Detroit pulled within six points with 3:36 left in the fourth on Adrian Peterson’s 5-yard run and Hockenson’s 2-point conversion catch, but Brees and Alvin Kamara converted third downs to run out the clock.

Ravens 31, Washington 17 — In Landover, Md., Lamar Jackson ran for a 50-yard touchdown and threw for two scores in a bounce-back performance by the reigning NFL MVP and Baltimore (3-1), though his run of 159 straight passes without an interception ended. Coming off a humbling loss to Kansas City on Monday night, the Ravens built a 21-10 halftime lead before opening the third quarter with a drive that ended with Mark Andrews’s second touchdown catch. After throwing three interceptions last week, Dwayne Haskins Jr. went 32 for 45 for a career-high 314 yards for Washington (1-3). He was sacked three times, though, twice by Matthew Judon.

Bengals 33, Jaguars 25 — Joe Mixon ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns, and caught Joe Burrow’s pass for another score as Cincinnati (1-2-1) rolled up 505 yards to beat visiting Jacksonville. Mixon broke through with his first big game of the season, which opened up the field for Burrow, who threw for 300 yards without much trouble from the Jaguars pass rush. Cincinnati started getting out of its own way on a drive late in the first half that ended in a 20-yard touchdown pass to Mixon on a wheel route. Mixon then got free and tore down the right side for a 34-yard score to cap the first drive of the second half, giving the Bengals their first lead, 17-13. The Jaguars (1-3) cut it to 30-22 with 6:14 left, but their 2-point conversion attempt failed and a late field goal was just window dressing.

Vikings 31, Texans 23 — In a battle of winless teams, Dalvin Cook ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns against the NFL’s worst rush defense, and Minnesota (1-3) withstood a late rally in Houston, which is 0-4 for the first time since 2008. The Texans cut the lead to 8 when Deshaun Watson (300 yards, two passing touchdowns) connected with Kenny Stills on a 24-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-10 with about six minutes remaining. After a defensive stop, Will Fuller made an acrobatic one-handed catch on fourth down for what was initially ruled a touchdown with about a minute left, but review determined the ball hit the ground. Rookie Justin Jefferson had four catches for 103 yards, his second straight 100-yard receiving game for the Vikings.

Panthers 31, Cardinals 21 — Teddy Bridgewater threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns, ran for his first score since a devastating knee injury in 2016, and Carolina (2-2) scored touchdowns on its first four red-zone trips after settling for five short field goals inside the 20 last week. The Panthers held the ball for more than 37 minutes, putting together scoring drives of 13, 9, 10, 8 and 15 plays. Mike Davis, filling in for the injured Christian McCaffrey, had 111 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. The Panthers' defense limited Kyler Murray to 133 yards passing for Arizona (2-2), although he did throw for three touchdowns. DeAndre Hopkins, who came into the game averaging more than 10 catches and 118 yards receiving per game, was limited to 41 yards.