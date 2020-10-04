Washington’s Ron Rivera saluted, speaks about his ongoing fight with cancer

“It’s interesting because I had my moments when I felt pretty strong and felt good enough to walk up and down the sidelines,” Rivera said. “There were other times where I waned a little bit, so I had to take a quick break and get some Gatorade in me. I was able to get back up and keep going.”

Rivera had plenty of ups and downs Sunday, and his team fared similarly in a 31-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Watching from the sideline took its toll on the coach.

Ron Rivera has found that his battle with cancer has something in common with the Washington Football Team he coaches. To be sure, some days are better than others.

It’s been a struggle for Washington thus far this season, with three losses following a win over Philadelphia in the opener. Rivera has managed to stay upbeat through the defeats — and while receiving treatment for squamous cell carcinoma found in a lymph node this summer.

“Coach Rivera is very strong, and he is a genuine person,” wide receiver Isaiah Wright said. “He gives us a purpose. We all come from different places and we have different things going on, and to see coach going through what he’s going through and persevere and continue to do his job is only motivating.”

The 58-year-old Rivera is striving to beat cancer and make Washington a better team in his first year as its coach. Sometimes, it’s tough to do both at the same time because the disease and the treatment take so much out of him.

“I took two bags of IV fluid prior to the game,” he said. “I would sit down during TV timeouts — I normally don’t but I would, just trying to pace myself through it. I most certainly look forward to going home and going to bed early.”

During the game, Rivera wore a shirt that said, “RIVERA STRONG,” which was also emblazoned above a section of seating filled with approximately 400 cardboard cutouts from supporters. Among them were Kansas City coach Andy Reid, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, and Luke Kuechly and Steve Smith, both of whom played for Rivera in Carolina.

“Someone once told me you don’t know about cancer until it touches you,” Rivera, who lost his brother, Mickey, to pancreatic cancer in 2015, said before the game on ESPN. "There’s nothing like it. When it touches you, it’s overwhelming. But then you see things like this and people that support you and the notes I got and the letters I got, the notes I got from friends. Tremendous.”

His current players wore the same black shirt as Rivera during warm-ups, as a tribute to their coach and his strong will.

“It means a lot just to see him come fighting,” cornerback Kendall Fuller said. “Not just today, but seeing him on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. It motivates all of us to go out there and keep fighting and never quit.”

Rivera was diagnosed in August, declaring then doctors considered his cancer “very treatable and curable.” An early diagnosis, and his access to top-quality care, play a major part in that.

“It speaks to the value and the need of proper medical [insurance] for our country,” he told ESPN. “Going through the things I’m going through and seeing what these things cost, you just hope everybody’s protected and covered. I really do.”

Head coach Matt Patricia watches another game turn against his Detroit Lions on Sunday despite a big lead. Jose Juarez/Associated Press

More unwanted history for Matt Patricia’s Lions

The Detroit Lions scored two quick touchdowns to take a 14-0 lead within the first five minutes against New Orleans, but every Lions fan should have known the game was far from over.

For a third time in four games this season, the Lions lost after leading by double digits. This time, it was to the injury-riddled Saints, who scored 35 unanswered points and won 35-29, making it an NFL record — according to the Elias Sports Bureau — six straight losses in games Detroit has led by double digits.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” said coach Matt Patricia, whose team has its bye next week. “Certainly, when I came to Detroit, there was a lot of work to do and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Detroit went 9-7 in 2017 under Jim Caldwell before he was fired and replaced by Patricia, whose teams are 10-25-1 and look particularly out of sorts on defense despite his half-decade of experience as Patriots defensive coordinator having led to his hiring. The early lead was gone by the middle of the second quarter, and New Orleans led 28-14 at halftime.

Players have remained outwardly supportive of Patricia, while understanding their performance hasn’t been good enough.

“We all believe in the plan that’s put in place,” offensive lineman Taylor Decker said. “We’re professional athletes. We’re expected to come here and perform, and follow the lead of the things that the coaches have us do. We believe in what’s being taught here, and then if we didn’t, frankly we wouldn’t be here.”

Jalen Ramsey, Golden Tate spark fight after game

⋅ In an offensive-laden week that was averaging 55 points/game entering the Sunday night game between Philadelphia and San Francisco, the Los Angeles Rams ground out a 17-9 victory over the New York Giants immediately followed by a midfield fight between Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Giants receiver Golden Tate. Ramsey has two young children with Tate’s sister, and Tate was publicly upset last year when the couple went through a nasty public breakup. The game was filled with trash-talking between the two Nashville-area natives. Winless first-year Giants coach Joe Judge largely reserved comment, but did declare, “Obviously, we want to do our fighting between the whistles.”

⋅ Two of the top running backs this season are facing uncertain futures after being injured. Cleveland halfback Nick Chubb, who was fourth in the league in rushing entering the week, sustained a knee injury against Dallas when his right leg was rolled up on by a pair of opposing linemen. Chargers back Austin Ekeler, who was eighth, struggled to even board the cart to the locker room after hurting his hamstring breaking a tackle in the flat against Tampa Bay. The Bucs lost tight end O.J. Howard to an Achilles injury in the victory, which both running backs LeSean McCoy (ankle) and Kenjon Barner (concussion) failed to finish.

⋅ Three days after signing a five-year contract extension in the vicinity of $98 million, Baltimore cornerback Marlon Humphrey set up the Ravens' first score with his second forced fumble of the season, ripping the ball out of the grasp of J.D. McKissic. It was the 17th straight game in which Baltimore forced at least one turnover, the longest current streak in the NFL.

⋅ Minnesota’s Harrison Smith was ejected from its victory in Houston for a leaping, helmet-to-helmet hit on Houston’s Jordan Akins late in the first half. Akins suffered a concussion on the play, but held onto the ball for a 26-yard reception.

⋅ Former Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas missed a 48-yard field goal in the first quarter of Jacksonville’s loss in Cincinnati, but converted on four others, including a 50-yarder in the second half. He was added to the Jacksonville roster from the practice squad after the team ran out of kickers. Josh Lambo (hip) is on injured reserve, and rookie Brandon Wright was waived after straining his right hamstring in a Week 3 loss to Miami. Stephen Hauschka was signed Monday, but was on the inactive list because of soreness.