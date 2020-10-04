With condensed scheduled, pitchers could feel the pressure as playoffs continue

"I’m old school, I guess, but it’s all about winning. And if they needed me, I wanted them to put me in there, " said Darold Knowles , who helped Oakland win the 1973 title by becoming the first to pitch in all seven World Series games. “I think that’s the way everybody feels now, but they’re so afraid they’re going to hurt somebody. And I understand that. I think it’s a little bit overdone.”

Teams could play the Division Series over five straight days, take a single day off and then contest the League Championship Series on seven consecutive days. That could could stress closers such as Aroldis Chapman , Liam Hendriks , and Kenley Jansen , and starters like Gerrit Cole and Walker Buehler .

Postseason games come at an unprecedented pace starting Monday in this year of the pandemic.

No one has pitched in games for five straight days since Shawn Tolleson for Texas from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3, 2015, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The last to pitch for seven straight days was San Francisco’s Steve Kline from July 31 to Aug. 6, 2007.

“The five days in a row would be interesting, right? You would have to be really efficient the first four days for that to happen,” New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton said. “But if it’s a winner-take-all game, you’re going do it because that’s what you need to do to win.”

The Division Series has had a 2-2-1 format since 1998, with a day off scheduled between Games 2 and 3, then another between Games 4 and 5 as the teams shift to each other’s ballpark. The League Championship Series has had a 2-3-2 format since 1985, with days off between Games 2 and 3, then another between Games 5 and 6.

Travel days were eliminated as Major League Baseball switched to a bubble environment in an attempt to avoid October interruptions caused by COVID-19.

AL Division Series start Monday, when the Yankees and Tampa Bay play at San Diego’s Petco Park, and Oakland and Houston meet at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. NL Division Series open Tuesday, with Miami facing Atlanta at Houston’s Minute Maid Park and San Diego going against the Dodgers at new Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

To start twice in the Division Series, Game 1 pitchers would have to come back on three days' rest.

“The change was purely a product the timing we needed to institute the bubble and avoid extending the end date of the postseason,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred wrote in an email to The Associated Press. “We always are concerned about player health, but the number of days in a row is not all that different from stretches in the regular season and we have expanded rosters.”

Union head Tony Clark said the schedule was set at MLB’s discretion.

“The original draft of the postseason schedule we received on 7/31 had fewer off days but didn’t eliminate them,” he wrote in an email. “We didn’t see the revised schedule until right before it went out publicly.”

Winners advance to the ALCS in Arlington starting Sunday and the NLCS in San Diego beginning Oct. 12. The World Series opening Oct. 20 will keep the days off in the 2-3-2 format used since 1924, even though it will be played entirely in Arlington.

Braves will start Fried in Game 1

The Atlanta Braves announced that lefthander Max Fried will start Game 1 of their series against the Marlins, according to reports.

Atlanta will hand the ball to righthanders Ian Anderson and Kyle Wright for Games 2 and 3 of the best-of-5 series.

Fried worked seven scoreless innings in the Braves’ Game 1 win in their two-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds in their wild-card series, allowing six hits and striking out five in a Atlanta’s 1-0 13-inning victory.

Fried was limited to just six innings over the last weeks of the regular season, because of back spasms and an ankle injury.

Anderson got the win in the series, clincher, surrendering two hits in six innings while striking out nine and walking two. Wright will be making his playoff debut.

Dodgers sticking with what worked

The Dodgers will go with what got them through their wild-card series sweep over the Milwaukee Brewers. saying Walker Buehler will start Game 1 against the Padres, with Clayton Kershaw getting the nod in Game 2.

Buehler struck out eight in the Dodgers’ opening-game win over Milwaukee, giving up two runs on three hits over four innings.

Kershaw finished the Brewers off the next night, pitching eight scoreless innings, fanning 13 while allowing three hits and a walk.

Nationals part ways with Menhart

The Washington Nationals will not bring back pitching coach Paul Menhart after 15 years in the organization. Menhart’s His contract is up after this season.

Menhart was the Nationals' minor league pitching coordinator when he was brought up to work with the major league club in May 2019, replacing fired pitching coach Derek Lilliquist, and helping Washington to its first World Series title

Led by starting pitchers Stephen Strasburg — the World Series MVP — Max Scherzer, and Patrick Corbin, and a bullpen that went from a serious problem to a postseason strength, the Nationals defeated the Astros in seven games to win the championship.

But this pandemic-altered season was a struggle right from the get-go for manager Dave Martinez’s team, and Washington finished tied for last in the NL East with a 26-34 record.

There were many issues for Washington in 2020, and the team’s pitching was no exception. The team’s staff ERA of 5.09 ranked 13th of 15 NL clubs.

Scherzer was the only regular starter who finished with a winning record, going 5-4. Corbin was 2-7 with a 4.66 ERA.



