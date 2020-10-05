‘Angels in America’ revisited, Adam Sandler spends Halloween in Salem, John Slattery’s ‘Next’

Each week during the coronavirus crisis, you’ve been able catch live performances online, including a number of cast reunions (including a gathering of “Veep” stars). But this week’s all-star digital performance of scenes from Tony Kushner’s “Angels in America” sounds particularly inviting. The landmark play from the early 1990s is as relevant and pointed as ever, as it revolves around a similarly poorly-handled plague (AIDS) and a similar kind of political fear-mongering (over communism as opposed to socialism), among many other issues.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert's look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com . Today's column covers Oct. 5-11.

The hour-long livestream, which will benefit amFAR’s COVID-19 fund, will feature Glenn Close as closeted gay lawyer (and Donald Trump mentor) Roy Cohn. Oh, you need more? Other actors in the collection of scenes from the two-part show include Laura Linney, Patti LuPone, S. Epatha Merkerson, Brian Tyree Henry, Paul Dano, Andrew Rannells, Whoopi Goldberg, Alan Cumming, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Called “The Great Work Begins: Scenes from ‘Angels in America,'" it will feature seven scenes in total, each selected for its focus on the experience of living through a plague, according to amFAR. The virtual event — with its self-filmed performances woven together by producers to appear as if they’re taking pace in the same room — will stream Thursday at 8:30 pm on the Broadway.com YouTube channel. You can donate if you want, but admission is free.

The show will be followed by a live conversation about “Angels in America,” activism, and COVID-19 research between Kushner, director Ellie Heyman, and a few of the actors. However, the talk will only be available to viewers who donate $100 or more.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. On Wednesday at 9 p.m. in Salt Lake City, assuming everyone is healthy enough, Mike Pence and Kamala Harris are scheduled for the only Vice Presidential Debate. Moderated by Susan Page of USA Today, it will likely proceed with more clarity and substance than last week’s presidential debacle. By the way, the Commission on Presidential Debates agreed to seat Harris and Pence 12 feet apart, after the Biden campaign raised health and safety objections to the original spacing — 7 feet — between the two candidates.

(Clockwise from top left) Otmara Marrero, Ely Henry, Preacher Lawson, Shakina Nayfack, Keith Powell and Jill Knox, and Parvesh Cheena in NBC's "Connecting . . ." NBC

2. I recall an indie movie from the 1990s named “Denise Calls Up” that was a bit ahead of its time in terms of modern alienation. It’s about a group of friends who, thanks to mobile phones and the Internet, never meet in person. Their relationships all take place virtually, even though they don’t have to. (The cast is great, including Tim Daly, Liev Schreiber, and Aida Turturro.) Well, at this point in the pandemic, we still have to distance, and many of our relationships, like those in “Denise Calls Up,” take place solely through video chats. So “Blindspot” creator Martin Gero and Brendan Gall have come up with an ensemble sitcom called “Connecting . . .” about a group of friends trying to stay close with the help of technology. They’ll be “there” for one another. The cast includes Parvesh Cheena, Keith Powell, and Jill Knox, and it premieres Thursday at 8 p.m. on NBC. It’s followed at 8:30 by a prime-time edition of Seth Meyers’s “A Closer Look.”

3. High tech throws love into relief on “Soulmates,” an intriguing new AMC anthology series that premieres Monday at 10 p.m. The six-episode series from Will Bridges and Brett Goldstein, already renewed for a second season, is set 15 years from now, with a “Black Mirror”-like vibe. A new test enables every person to learn the identity of their one true soulmate. Each episode has a different set of characters dealing with the repercussions of this breakthrough, with a cast including Malin Akerman, Betsy Brandt, Kingsley Ben-Adir, David Costabile, and Charlie Heaton. The first episode stars Sarah Snook, TV’s Shiv, for those jonesing for a taste of “Succession.”

4. Space stories are in vogue — Netflix’s “Away,” Hulu’s “The First,” and Apple TV+'s “For All Mankind” are examples — as Disney+ delivers a new series adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s “The Right Stuff.” This version, premiering Friday, looks back to the early days of the space program and the seven Mercury astronauts. Patrick J. Adams, Jake McDorman, Patrick Fischler, Colin O’Donoghue, James Lafferty, Aaron Staton, and Michael Trotter star.

5. On Tuesday at 9 p.m., Fox is premiering sci-fi thriller “Next” — excuse me, “neXt” — starring our own John Slattery. He plays a Silicon Valley guru type whose Artificial Intelligence creation goes rogue and endangers the world. Can they stop it??? I need to know. The cast also includes Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, and Eve Harlow.

Tim Meadows and Maya Rudolph in Netflix's "Hubie Halloween." Scott Yamano/NETFLIX © 2020

6. Because it was filmed locally, Adam Sandler’s horror comedy flick “Hubie Halloween” gets a place on this list. Because of the cast, too, which includes Maya Rudolph, Steve Buscemi, Tim Meadows, Michael Chiklis, June Squibb, Ben Stiller, and Mikey Day. In the story, directed by Steven Brill and co-written by Sandler, Sandler’s Hubie tries to protect Salem from supernatural dangers on Halloween. It’s available on Netflix on Wednesday.

CHANNEL SURFING

“America’s Medical Supply Crisis” PBS’s “Frontline” investigates shortages of personal protective equipment, ventilators, and other essentials during the pandemic. GBH 2, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

“The Haunting of Bly Manor” “The Haunting of Hill House” from 2018 is now an anthology series, and this season adapts Henry James’s “The Turn of the Screw.” Netflix, Friday

“Deaf U” A reality series about a group of deaf and hearing-impaired students in college. Netflix, Friday

“Siempre, Luis” A documentary celebrating Luis Miranda, community activist and father of “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. HBO, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

Lily Collins in "Emily in Paris." Stephanie Branchu/Associated Press

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“The Good Lord Bird” Ethan Hawke’s turn as abolitionist John Brown is at the center of this comic-tragic seven-part series. Showtime

“Emily in Paris” A comedy about a plucky American from Darren Star of “Sex and the City.” Netflix

“Fargo” The extraordinary anthology series returns with a strong season led by Chris Rock. FX, Hulu

“The Comey Rule” A two-parter about the former head of the FBI told without the benefit of perspective. Showtime

“Filthy Rich” Kim Cattrall leads this weekly nighttime soap about a misbehaving televangelist family. Fox

“Ratched” Ryan Murphy’s new series, the backstory of the notorious nurse, is an attractive mess. Netflix

“The Duchess” Katherine Ryan’s six-episode comedy about a single mother in London works hard to be raunchy and transgressive. Netflix

“Coastal Elites” Five monologues steeped in rage about Donald Trump’s presidency and the COVID-19 crisis, starring Bette Midler, Dan Levy, Issa Rae, Sarah Paulson, and Kaitlyn Dever. HBO





