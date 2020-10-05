Getting back to nature with the eye-popping docs on BBC America

That tiny frog’s adventures are seen in the “Jungles” episode of “Planet Earth II,” which airs on BBC America Saturday at 7 p.m. and again at midnight.

I refer of course to Sir David Attenborough, 94, the superstar of BBC’s famed in-house documentary shop, the Natural History Unit. Attenborough joined Instagram in September and set a record by amassing his first 1 million followers in under five hours. He beat Jennifer Aniston by 32 minutes, we’re told. (Apparently someone keeps track of these things, and we’ll take their word for it.)

If you’re searching for a chance to hear Instagram’s hottest influencer narrate footage of a fingernail-size transparent frog evading a hungry cricket before defending his tadpoles from marauding wasps … by golly, you’re in luck.

Sir David Attenborough in Iceland. Alex Board/BBC America via AP

“Jungles” is one of the great hours of nature videography yet produced. We’re smack dab in the middle of the Golden Age of the genre, and anyone with access to BBC’s American cousin can gorge on it regularly. The network veers away from “Top Gear,” “Doctor Who,” and blocks of “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” to open its deep library of nature programing each weekend from 5 a.m. Saturday to about 9 a.m. Sunday, styling itself during those hours in cutesy fashion as the “mini-network” Wonderstruck.

A deep dive can be just the thing for these Saturdays in social isolation, when a virtual visit to the bottom of the ocean may be preferable to watching cable news.

“Planet Earth II” is the main event this weekend. Look for its “Mountains” episode (Oct. 10, 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.) for an extended snow leopard sequence that builds to a goosebump-inducing climax. The magnificent “Cities” (Oct. 10, 4 p.m., and Oct. 11, 3 a.m.) boasts eerie infrared footage of a leopard’s night hunt for pigs in Mumbai, and a high-speed tour of Hong Kong via the head-spinning time lapse technique known as hyperlapse.

Typical weekend offerings include two complete play-throughs of what the BBC folk call their landmark series, which tend to be six or more episodes long. These include “Life” later this month; peep “Reptiles and Amphibians” (Oct. 24, 6 p.m., and Oct. 25, 4 a.m.) for a stunning sequence of a common basilisk, nicknamed the “Jesus Christ lizard,” running across the surface of a lake — shot from underwater, looking up. Overview episode “Challenges of Life” (Oct. 24, 5 p.m., and Oct. 25, 3 a.m.) is perhaps highlighted by a slow-motion, intensely close-up view of a wondrous panther chameleon shooting out its elastic tongue to envelop an unsuspecting preying mantis.

This stuff is eye-popping.

Yes, there’s absolutely a place (if only on your DVD shelf) for older classics of the genre like “Life on Earth” (1979) and “The Private Life of Plants” (1995). They stunned in their day, and for some viewers even hold an edge over the newer material in terms of storytelling depth and educational flavor. But the HD era ushered in by the original “Planet Earth” in 2006 has led from one visual peak to another. Now this material — some of which previously aired on Discovery with Americanized narration — is a lot easier for US audiences to revisit in its pure form.

“Earthflight” (2011) examines bird behavior around the globe with help from videographers traveling adjacent to midair flocks in pedal-powered trikes. “Africa” (2013) applies the almost obsessively close-up focus of the current wave of nature docs to one continent, across six parts. (Neither is currently scheduled for its next broadcast, but they’re in the rotation and can be streamed at BBC America’s website.)

Sprawling centerpieces like these are complemented in the on-air schedule with more focused, three-part sets like “Mission Galapagos” (Oct. 17, 5 a.m.), which follows a team of scientists on a visit to the namesake archipelago. New England foliage gets the Natural History Unit treatment for the first hour (Oct. 24, 5 a.m.) of the three-part “Seasonal Wonderlands.”

A group of guanaco, close relatives to the llama, are shown in Torres del Paines National Park, Chile, in BBC America's "Seven Worlds, One Planet." Chadden Hunter/BBC America/BBC Studios via AP

BBC America’s weekly showcase is just one piece of a current boom in natural history programming. According to The New York Times, Nielsen reports that about 130 series aired across broadcast and cable last year, more than the previous three years combined.

You’ll have to go to Netflix for Attenborough’s latest, the harrowing climate-change warning “Life on Our Planet,” which premiered Oct. 4. The streamer began building its oeuvre of original natural history content last year with the eight-part “Our Planet,” for which it raided the BBC throne room to recruit narrator Sir David and “Planet Earth” producer Alastair Fothergill. It’s kind of like watching Tom Brady play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers … but more satisfying.

In contrast to those selections, the orgy of nature programing on BBC America is mainly material that isn’t otherwise the easiest content in the world to cue up at home. Even the BBC’s landmark series tend to be available via streaming services only on a pay-per-episode basis. And if you crave the latest standard in picture quality for this material — high dynamic range (HDR) and 4K — you’ll have to reach out and touch some physical media: blu-ray discs.

But with the help of a DVR, in a span of a few weeks you can accumulate a pretty impressive library of some of the finest nature videography yet achieved.

And you’ll finally be caught up with what all those crazy kids are doing on Instagram.