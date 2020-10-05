John Oliver reacts to Trump’s COVID diagnosis, highlights GOP efforts to destabilize the 2020 election

Trump testing positive for COVID-19 wasn’t even the main story of the night, although Oliver called it news that felt both “shocking and utterly inevitable," and criticized the handling of the outbreak that has since trickled into the White House following the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett.

“It has been a genuinely extraordinary week for the White House,” Oliver said as he glossed over news of President Trump paying $750 in income taxes in two years, the chaos that the defined the first of three presidential debates, and Trump’s refusal to condemn white supremacists.

With so much happening in the news, late-night comedian John Oliver began Sunday’s episode of “Last Week Tonight” with the preface that he wouldn’t be able to mention everything.

“The frustrating thing is Republicans seem to be handling this outbreak the way they handled the whole pandemic — with a mixture of denialism, hubris, and treating it more as a PR crisis than one of public health, which has had huge knock-on effects,” Oliver said.

But the main story of the night was the 2020 election “because it’s happening right now,” Oliver emphasized.

Oliver discussed the many ways in which voting will be especially tricky this year, and how the Republican party continues to try and “destabilize the election.”

“They’ve done it for years,” Oliver said. “There’s nothing new about it.”

Poll watching

Oliver flashed a clip of President Trump at a recent rally, asking supporters to go to polling places on election day and “watch those ballots," claiming there could be theft.

Oliver referenced a similar scenario in 1981 where the RNC created a National Ballot Security Task Force that hired armed off-duty police officers to patrol certain Black and Hispanic precincts.

The incident caused an outcry among the Democratic party, which sued the RNC. Republicans then entered a consent decree pledging to stop such behavior in the future, “which is great," Oliver said, but a judge lifted that decree in 2018.

Long lines and closed polls

Because of the pandemic, Oliver noted that many poll workers will choose to stay at home, and many polling sites may be closed, which could introduce barriers especially for Black and Latino voters, who often experience long lines.

Oliver showed a clip of a Georgia man describing a 7 hour and 45 minute polling line he waited in when trying to vote.

“Between long lines, the possibility of harassment, and the looming threat of a pandemic, it’s no wonder nearly 40 percent of Americans want to vote by mail,” Oliver said.

Voting by mail

According to Oliver, the majority of Trump supporters say they will vote in person on election day, and the majority of Biden supports say they will vote by mail.

“It is very much in Trump’s interest to discredit voting by mail,” Oliver said, noting that despite the Republican claim that mail-in voting will lead to fraud, numerous studies and court cases have repeatedly disproven that claim.

At last week’s debate, President Trump again pushed this rhetoric. “This will be fraud like you’ve never seen,” he said, adding that ballots have been found in creeks and in wastepaper baskets, and that in one Democratic precinct, “everybody got two ballots.”

Oliver went on to disprove these claims, noting that in Wisconsin it was originally reported that absentee ballots were found in mailing trays in a ditch, but election officials later clarified that the trays didn’t actually include any Wisconsin ballots. In the wastebasket example, Oliver clarified that it was a temp worker in a county in Pennsylvania who mistakenly discarded 9 ballots on his third day on the job. Once the bosses realized, the incident was immediately reported to law enforcement at the local, state, and federal level. In a Virginia county, two ballots were mistakenly mailed to voters, but since the system matches ballots to individual voters, they will only be able to cast one.

“None of these examples that Trump cited appear to be part of any scheme to steal votes,” Oliver said.

Technical issues

Oliver also reminded voters to read their ballot instructions carefully, because things like not following directions or even not mirroring your own signature as accurately as possible can get your ballot tossed.

“In theory, some states are supposed to let you know if you ballot has been disqualified,” Oliver said.

Election month

Oliver noted that even if all of the above go right, there could still be issues with the election, as counting mail-in ballots takes longer than counting in-person ballots, especially for states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin that can’t begin processing votes until election day.

“Trump may receive a large proportion on in-person votes and those will get counted faster, leading to a potential problem,” Oliver said. Democrats could initially be behind and then pull ahead, also known as a “blue shift."

“The concern is that in the early stage, Trump could declare victory and claim any additional ballots fraudulent,” Oliver said.

Oliver said the expectation should be that we won’t know the president of the United States until mid to late November, and that’ll take an adjustment on everyone’s part.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.