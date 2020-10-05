Bar stools, beer taps, patio furniture: Faneuil Hall Cheers auction is Tuesday

While an opportunity for collectors and nostalgia buffs, the auction also serves as a stark reminder of how the pandemic has wreaked economic havoc in a part of Boston that ordinarily would be bustling with tourists in early autumn. Faneuil Hall resembled a a ghost town Monday, and only a handful of people stopped by the restaurant to get a preview of the items to be auctioned.

The restaurant was designed to resemble the still-open Cheers on Beacon Street — formerly the Bull & Finch Pub — which inspired the television show. It is one of roughly 20 businesses at Faneuil Hall that have not reopened or have closed permanently since the pandemic began. That accounts for nearly one-fourth of the property’s restaurants and shops. The Faneuil Hall Cheers poured its final drink Aug. 30, after 20 years in business.

“I have faced, and pulled through, many kinds of downturns and upticks in the economy within the last 20 years Cheers Replica Bar at Faneuil Hall Marketplace has been in business,” owner Tom Kershaw said in a news release. “Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with no assistance from our landlord, has made this current challenge insurmountable.”

There was an eerie atmosphere inside the restaurant Monday, a far cry from its heyday as a popular tourist destination. Everything — including the kitchen sinks — was tagged for the auction: chairs, pans, silverware, patio furniture, beer tap handles, even the two bars.

In the kitchen, notes from the restaurant’s last day remained on a whiteboard. Next to an indication that the restaurant was “86″ — or “out of” — bread bowls, lemonade, and onion rings was the phrase “86 everybody!” In the office downstairs, a sticky note indicated that someone from the Massachusetts Restaurant Association had stopped by to “offer help to people looking for jobs.”

The Holbrook auction and appraisal firm Paul E. Saperstein Co. was hired to run the online auction for Cheers, which opened for bidding Sunday. (In February, the same firm sold the assets of the No Name restaurant, whose owner filed for bankruptcy protection and owes nearly $700,000 in Boston property taxes.)

Sitting on one of the barstools in Cheers, auctioneer Ralph Stewart said there were probably few in-person visits Monday because the actual auction will be online, due to restrictions on large gatherings. He said bidders typically preferred to see items in person, but online bidding has been busier in recent years.

“We are honored and humbled to play a small part in the timeline of such an important Boston landmark," Michael Saperstein, executive vice president of the auction company, said in a statement. “Cheers is a beloved component of Boston’s culture, and we will do our part to send this location off with the care and respect it deserves.”

Deals on the items will begin closing online around 11 a.m. Tuesday at http://bos.gl/Ijac7pQ.

















