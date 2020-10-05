Bristol-Myers to buy heart drug-maker for $13 billion

Bristol-Myers Squibb will buy MyoKardia for $13.1 billion in cash in a deal to expand its offering of heart drugs. Bristol-Myers will pay $225 a share, according to a statement Monday from the companies, a premium of 61 percent over the stock’s Friday closing price. With the purchase, Bristol-Myers gets access to MyoKardia’s lead product mavacamten, an experimental drug that treats obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Expanding Bristol-Myers’s lineup of heart drugs would help the maker of Opdivo for cancer diversify beyond oncology, an area where much of the industry has focused in recent years. An application for approval of mavacamten is expected to be submitted in the first quarter of next year, according to the statement. Bristol-Myers plans to explore other uses for the drug and to develop additional experimental compounds from MyoKardia. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is a chronic condition in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick, making it harder for the organ to pump blood. It’s estimated to affect about one in 500 people, according to the statement. Bristol-Myers said it plans to finance the acquisition with a combination of cash and debt. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECH REGULATION

CEOs of 3 social media giants to testify at Senate hearing

The CEOs of technology giants Facebook, Google, and Twitter are expected to testify for an Oct. 28 Senate hearing on tech companies' control over hate speech and misinformation on their platforms. The Senate Commerce Committee voted last week to authorize subpoenas for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai of Google, and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey to force them to testify if they didn’t agree to do so voluntarily. Spokespeople for the companies said Monday that the CEOs will cooperate. The hearing will come less than a week before Election Day. It marks a new bipartisan initiative against Big Tech companies, which have been under increasing scrutiny in Washington and from state attorneys general over issues of competition, consumer privacy, and hate speech. Facebook, meanwhile, is expanding restrictions on political advertising, including new bans on messages claiming widespread voter fraud. The new prohibitions laid out in a blog post came days after President Trump raised the prospect of mass fraud in the vote-by-mail process during a debate last week with Democratic rival Joe Biden. With Trump leading the way, conservative Republicans have kept up a barrage of criticism of Silicon Valley’s social media platforms, which they accuse without evidence of deliberately suppressing conservative views. The Justice Department has asked Congress to roll back long-held legal protections for online platforms, putting down a legislative marker in Trump’s drive against the social media giants. Democrats, on the other hand, have focused their criticism of social media mainly on hate speech, misinformation, and other content that can incite violence or keep people from voting. They have criticized Big Tech CEOs for failing to police content, homing in on the platforms' role in hate crimes and the rise of white nationalism in the United States. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

OPIOIDS

Walmart ordered to turn over files in opioid-mishandling case

Walmart Inc. must disclose some internal files related to alleged mishandling of opioid painkillers sold through the company’s in-store pharmacies, after a judge ruled in favor of investors seeking to hold directors liable for the company’s lack of oversight. Two pension funds have shown they “quite clearly have a credible basis” to probe whether board members wrongfully turned a blind eye to excessively large sales of the highly addictive medicines, Delaware Chancery Judge Travis Laster ruled Monday. States and local governments suing companies over the US opioid epidemic named Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart as a defendant in the cases. The world’s largest retailer faces a November trial in Cleveland in which the municipalities will seek billions in damages for the chain’s alleged failure to recognize “red flags” about heavily repeated sales of the painkillers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Americans poised to set new rooftop solar record despite virus

America’s residential-solar industry is on the verge of a record-breaking year after overcoming a bruising due to the coronavirus pandemic. BloombergNEF now forecasts 3 gigawatts of residential-solar installations in 2020, topping the previous high of 2.8 gigawatts set last year, according to a report released Monday. BNEF expects another 3.6 gigawatts to be installed in 2021. And it’s not just residential solar seeing growth — onshore wind and utility-scale solar are also having a robust year. Demand for residential solar has rebounded after installers early in the pandemic had to limit, if not ditch, a key marketing tactic — door-to-door sales. A shift to digital sales amid lockdowns has proved fruitful, deepening the pool of potential customers, BNEF said. Now, many homeowners forced to work at home are contemplating upgrades to their residences, some spurred by weather-related power outages. America’s utility-scale solar and onshore-wind industries, meanwhile, were poised to have strong years — and are still on pace to do so. BNEF projects 10 gigawatts of utility-scale solar to be installed in 2020, the best year for the sector since 2016. The research group bumped its onshore-wind forecast to 13.4 gigawatts from 11.1 gigawatts, which would be the highest since 13.9 gigawatts were added in 2012. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

REMOTE WORKPLACES

Slack’s partial outage disrupts office workers' remote chats

Slack Technologies Inc. experienced outages and degraded performance Monday, disrupting work for thousands of customers who have grown more dependent on the office-chatroom service during the work-from-home period. The company, which declined to comment on the cause of the disruption that began about 10 a.m. New York time, said it would provide updates on its website and on Twitter. San Francisco-based Slack has more than 130,000 paid customers around the world and thousands more free users. The software maker’s service is a combination of an office chat room and a workflow platform to automate tasks. Monday’s incident is the second time in a week that Slack has experienced degraded performance, which the company also reported Sept. 29. Amazon Web Services is Slack’s “preferred cloud provider,” but the Amazon.com Inc. unit is reporting no issues on its status page. Business employees lose 28 minutes of productivity each time they have an information technology issue, according to research commissioned by Nexthink SA, a European technology company. For large corporations, this could also add up to millions of dollars in lost work time per year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

STOCKS

European stocks gain on Trump health optimism, deal activity

European stocks rose Monday on optimism over President Trump’s health amid a flurry of merger and acquisition activity. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index closed up 0.8 percent, completing a third day of gains. Telecoms rallied after Vodafone Group Plc said it received consent from its lenders concerning the merger of Indus Towers Ltd. and Bharti Infratel Ltd. Monday’s gain followed the Stoxx 600′s biggest weekly rise since early August, despite the uncertainty spurred by Trump’s diagnosis. Investors are waiting for good news on US virus relief, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi optimistic on Friday, and Trump tweeting from hospital at the weekend that a deal needs to get done. In individual stocks, Nexi SpA rose 3.1 percent after news that it’s acquiring SIA SpA in an all-share deal that will create one of Europe’s biggest payment providers. German fertilizer company K+S AG jumped 14 percent after a report saying it’s in advanced talks to sell its Morton Salt unit. Weir Group Plc surged 16 percent after agreeing to sell its oil & gas division to Caterpillar Inc. Meanwhile, Cineworld Group Plc slumped 36 percent after the group said it will suspend operations at all its US and UK theaters due to the pandemic. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

