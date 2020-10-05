Crocs are having a very good year. Just ask Bad Bunny

The Bad Bunny Crocs, adorned with glow-in-the-dark versions of the brand’s proprietary Jibbitz charms and Bad Bunny’s logo, were the latest in a series of highly anticipated, quick-to-sell-out collaborations between the famously comfortable foam clogs and a well-known musical artist.

A special-edition pair of Crocs released in collaboration with Latin pop star Bad Bunny went on sale last Tuesday at noon. Within 16 minutes, they were sold out.

Designs the company created with the Grateful Dead and Post Malone — a serial Crocs collaborator — all sold out within an hour. Other recent Crocs collaborations, including one with Kentucky Fried Chicken, have been similarly popular.

Advertisement

Danny Morales, 26, from Rialto, Calif., tried to buy the Crocs the day they went on sale with three separate devices, only to find out that they were unavailable.

“I was shocked,” he said. “I really wanted those too.” He already had a pair of Crocs, he said, “but these were Bad Bunny’s. Who wouldn’t want anything he puts out?”

Crocs has been gaining ground for the past five years, but it has had a banner 2020. At a time when US retail sales of footwear are down 20 percent so far this year when compared to the same period in 2019, sales of Crocs are up 48 percent, according to Matt Powell, an analyst at the NPD Group, a market research firm.

“Under the pandemic, frankly anything that you could call ‘comfortable’ has done well,” Powell said. “The slipper business is one of the few other footwear categories that’s up under COVID.”

Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican trap star, released his second major studio album, “YHLQMDLG,” this year. It quickly became the highest-charting all-Spanish-language album ever, according to Billboard. He has also become notable for his out-there look.

Michelle Poole, the newly appointed president of Crocs, said that Bad Bunny embodied the “come as you are” attitude that Crocs is always looking to sell.

Advertisement

“He’s got a very daring style, a very unapologetic attitude, and he’s also someone who loves Crocs,” she said. “He’s been spotted wearing Crocs in live performances and in music videos.”

“I am always trying to be comfortable,” Bad Bunny said by e-mail when asked about the collaboration. “It isn’t something that I suddenly decided to do, be comfortable. It’s something I’ve done my whole life. I always like to feel good with what I have on.”

He added that he was happy that the shoe had been so popular and clarified that his favorite Crocs colors are yellow and green.

“WOW they were SOLD OUT in like 15 minutes I think,” he wrote. “FELIZ.”



