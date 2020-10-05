Learn to make a scallop dish with this Milk Street alum

This week’s class is also a collaboration with Wulf’s Fish, a locally sourced seafood seller on the Boston Fish Pier.

Former Milk Street Cooking School instructor Lauren Jarvis is teaching everyone to sear scallops on Wednesday — virtually, of course. In the Zoom session, Jarvis will demonstrate how to make the seafood dish in brown butter with seared fennel, sage, and pomegranate.

Like other dishes Jarvis has made in previous sessions, the scallop dinner is a “template recipe,” she said. “I don’t want people to have to run out to the store for a bunch of random stuff. I try to make sure it takes under 30 minutes and is affordable.”

Other classes have whipped up salmon with avocado, pasta, and a hearty salad.

Jarvis lost both her jobs — at Milk Street and a local catering company — in March when businesses across the state rapidly closed because of the pandemic. Months later, in August, she rebooted her culinary talents for the world to see. To date, she has hosted three virtual cooking classes.

Participants register through airsubs, a virtual teaching platform created by a Harvard alum. The service automatically sends out Jarvis’s Zoom confirmations and the grocery list to eager chefs.

Each class is conducted from Jarvis’s “tiny East Boston kitchen.”

Wednesday’s class is her last one for a while, since Jarvis recently accepted a full-time position at another local restaurant.

Register for the 6 p.m. class for $15 at www.airsubs.com.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.