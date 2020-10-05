Acton man 41, and dog killed in Route 2 crash in Greenfield, DA says

A 41-year-old Acton man was killed and two people in a second vehicle were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 in Greenfield Sunday, authorities said Monday.
The name of the man, who was driving with a dog that was also killed, was not released Sunday by Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s office.
Sullivan’s office said the Acton man was driving a Toyota Yaris subcompact west near the 51.6 mile marker on Route 2 when the operator of a Ford Explorer crossed into the westbound lanes and crashed into the Yaris head-on.
The driver of the SUV and a passenger were seriously injured and rushed to area hospitals for treatment, Sullivan’s office said.
The crash remains under investigation by State and Greenfield police and the district attorney’s office.
No citations or charges have currently been filed against the operator of the Explorer.