Acton man 41, and dog killed in Route 2 crash in Greenfield, DA says

A 41-year-old Acton man was killed and two people in a second vehicle were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 in Greenfield Sunday, authorities said Monday.

The name of the man, who was driving with a dog that was also killed, was not released Sunday by Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s office.

Sullivan’s office said the Acton man was driving a Toyota Yaris subcompact west near the 51.6 mile marker on Route 2 when the operator of a Ford Explorer crossed into the westbound lanes and crashed into the Yaris head-on.