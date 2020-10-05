Cash-strapped MBTA could be hit hard by service cuts

While the MBTA has said it could seek up to a quarter-billion dollars in cuts, the presentation suggests it may ultimately target $150 million, perhaps because fare revenue in July and August has outpaced projections. That figure would account for about 7 percent of the agency’s annual operating budget. Cuts would likely go into effect between spring and summer next year.

Transit officials have warned for several weeks that the cuts were in the works, and will present new details on the plan in a presentation to the agency’s oversight board Monday, according to presentation slides posted online in advance of the meeting.

Faced with a looming budget deficit, MBTA officials are planning a host of service cuts in a bid to save as much as $255 million next year, with reductions possible across the system.

The changes reflect the competing pressures the MBTA has navigated since the system largely emptied out at the start of the pandemic.

On one hand, ridership remains low on the commuter rail and most subway lines, and some buses, causing a steep drop in fare revenue, and federal assistance is expected to expire by next summer. Meanwhile, some services, especially popular bus routes, have maintained much higher rates of their pre-pandemic ridership, serving as lifelines for essential workers and low-income riders.

Transit officials have said they want to maintain those services, especially routes and lines that have kept higher ridership throughout the pandemic or are expected to bounce back soon, as well as services with more so-called transit-critical riders: low-income passengers, communities of color, and people who don’t own a car.

According to the presentation, that would encompass all four subway lines, plus the Mattapan trolley, about two-thirds of MBTA bus routes, the Charlestown ferry, and the Fairmount commuter line. Focusing on these parts of the system would help allow social distancing on the most popular routes, and improve the fairness of a transit system that has long seen Black riders endure long delays on buses.

But even these services could see significant reductions, according to the presentation. Subway trains may run less frequently, and end earlier each night.

Other less-used parts of the system could see much greater reductions or even the elimination of service. Parts of the commuter rail could see trains stop running at 9 p.m., compared to as late as midnight now, midday trains could be eliminated, and stations could be closed.

“If we want to preserve or even improve some parts of the system, it will make it worse for someone else,” Kat Benesh, an MBTA executive, told the agency’s governing board last month.

The cuts wouldn’t necessarily be short-term. “Once implemented, it could take months to years to re-add service depending on mode, scale of reductions, actions taken, and financial certainty,” the presentation states.

That has been a major concern of transit advocates who worry that cuts that last well beyond the pandemic could stifle economic growth and cause a return to the heavy traffic congestion that has long plagued the area.

“Is it a cut, or an amputation?” asked Mela Miles, director of the T Riders Union for the Boston nonprofit Alternatives for Community and Environment.

Officials have outlined their thinking in past meetings, saying services that have lower ridership, or are in areas where riders are less likely to depend solely on transit, could see cuts. That’s especially true in cases where other transit options are nearby.

For example, bus service may be cut if it’s within a reasonably close walk to a subway station or another bus line. The South Shore ferry service could also be reduced or eliminated, with riders directed to nearby commuter rail lines.

Miles said she’s concerned some riders who may go overlooked if the T’s approach is purely driven by numbers. Bus routes in the more distant suburbs, for example, may have low ridership now, but that only emphasizes their lack of alternatives.

“There are people who live outside Boston who were forced out due to gentrification,” Miles said. “I’m concerned about them.”

Commuter rail service, which heavily serves office workers who have been working from home for months, has seen ridership rebound slower than the bus or subway. But cuts could vary line by line or even station by station, with officials noting that parts of some routes, such as the Newburyport/Rockport and Providence lines, serve more transit-critical riders. Some lines could also be used to run more service to stations closer to Boston rather than running the entire route, officials have said.

The commuter rail is run by the private company Keolis, but the MBTA can reduce its payments if Keolis cuts service. There’s no set figure associated with each train ride. Instead, the MBTA and Keolis would agree on a price based on the costs of operating the service, according to the contract.

Keolis, for its part, does not seem eager to reduce service, saying in an email that it will be important to maintain service levels, ensure riders have enough social distance during the pandemic, and boost ridership in the future.

Marc Draisen, executive director of the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, a regional agency, said commuter rail cutbacks should be adopted so that they can be easily reversed after the pandemic. Just months ago, there was widespread agreement on the need to boost commuter rail frequency closer to subway levels to fight traffic, he noted.

“The last thing we want to do is tell those folks, ‘you should go out and buy another car,’” he said.

Monica Tibbits-Nutt, a member of the MBTA’s governing board, said it is difficult to match service levels to ridership in the long term, because it is unclear how people will travel once the pandemic is over. That’s why officials are emphasizing parts of the system that have proven most essential since March.

“Being able to predict, without data, any point in the future — we just can’t do that,” she said. “We’re focusing on the services we need now.”

There is still some outside chance that Congress could ease some of the budget crunch. House Democrats have already passed legislation that includes $32 billion in funding that transit agencies, including the MBTA, have said is necessary to prevent deep cuts and layoffs, though negotiations with the White House and Senate have been rocky.

“We’re very exited to see that [House proposal], but we’re very concerned at the lack of a clear pathway to get that into a negotiation with the Senate," said Beth Osborne, director of Transportation for America, a national advocacy group.

Stacy Thompson, director of the Livable Streets Alliance in Boston, said the MBTA should also be sounding the alarm to pressure the state Legislature for more assistance.

“I just wish they were significantly more explicit about how bad it is,” Thompson said. “It’s really hard for the public to grasp just how truly catastrophic a level of service cuts we could have.”





Adam Vaccaro can be reached at adam.vaccaro@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @adamtvaccaro.