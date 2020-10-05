Falmouth High School will be remote Monday after students ignore safety rules at a party

Falmouth High School will hold classes remotely Monday after some students attended a party where they ignored COVID-19 safety guidelines, “profoundly” disappointing the principal and posing a health risk to the Cape Cod town.

Principal Mary Gans in a posting on the school’s webpage, said some students were confirmed to have attended a Woods Hole party this weekend where they did not follow social distancing guidelines nor wear masks.

Classes will be remote Monday while the administration investigates the extent of the health challenges created by the students' actions, Gans wrote.