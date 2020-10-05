Falmouth High School will be remote Monday after students ignore safety rules at a party

Falmouth High School will hold classes remotely Monday after some students attended a party where they ignored COVID-19 safety guidelines, “profoundly” disappointing the principal and posing a health risk to the Cape Cod town.
Principal Mary Gans in a posting on the school’s webpage, said some students were confirmed to have attended a Woods Hole party this weekend where they did not follow social distancing guidelines nor wear masks.
Classes will be remote Monday while the administration investigates the extent of the health challenges created by the students' actions, Gans wrote.
"I am profoundly disappointed that Falmouth High School students would put our school community at risk during a public health crisis, especially after all of the hard work and planning we have done to ensure that the school year would start off safe and healthy for all,'' Gans wrote.
Students were told to follow their in-school schedules Monday. Marching band and athletic practices were cancelled, Gans wrote.
Last Friday, the town reported a positive test rate of 0.75 percent with 15 positive tests out of 2,004 tests performed during 14 day period ending Oct. 1.
The town was one of the “green” communities on Cape Cod under Gov. Baker’s COVID-19 map.
