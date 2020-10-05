Three freshmen dismissed for violating COVID-19 rules, Harvard Crimson reports

Three freshmen at Harvard University have been sent home for violating COVID-19 safety guidelines by hosting a party with at least three guests, the university’s student-run publication reported Sunday.
The dismissed students reportedly hosted the party last month, the Harvard Crimson said, citing "five freshmen on campus with knowledge of the matter” as the sources of the information.
Harvard is conducting classes remotely but allowing a portion of students to live on campus. The dismissed students were residents at the Mather House and are the first to face discipline for violating student COVID-19 guidelines by Harvard this academic year, the Crimson reported.
Advertisement
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.