Markey and GOP challenger face off in televised debate

In normal times, general election campaigns can feel like an afterthought in Massachusetts, where the Democratic-voting state often sees its biggest political battles play out in the primary. This campaign season is decidedly not normal, making it even harder for a little-known challenger like O’Connor to grab voters' attention.

Oh, and there’s a Monday evening debate between Senator Edward J. Markey and his Republican challenger, attorney Kevin O’Connor.

The president was hospitalized with COVID-19, an ever-growing number of White House staffers and prominent Republicans have tested positive, too, epic wildfires continue to ravage California, the Patriots are playing Monday night despite Cam Newton also coming down with the virus — all as the nation hurtles toward what many voters see as the most consequential presidential election in generations.

O’Connor, who has never run for office before, in some ways cuts a figure as a typical New England moderate Republican. While he supports Trump, he has publicly said he would approach some issues differently than the president. For instance, O’Connor favors America continuing to play the role of global leader, rather than embracing the president’s isolationist tendencies.

Calling himself a “common sense candidate," and taking frequent aim at the dysfunction he sees in Washington, O’Connor supports term limits for elected officials and has pledged to serve only two six-year terms in the Senate.

He acknowledges that climate change is a real and urgent threat, but believes the so-called Green New Deal plan that Markey helped author would damage the US economy.

On other fronts, O’Connor appears more in lock-step with Trump’s Republican party.

He vows to work for “strong, enforceable immigration law” while criticizing Markey’s support of sanctuary cities that ignore existing immigration laws. He has sought to make himself the pro-law enforcement candidate, defending qualified immunity for public safety personnel, a legal concept under which certain officials, including police officers, can be protected from liability for most job-related conduct.

He has seized on comments Markey has made about wanting to “disarm” police of weapons of war to charge that his Democratic opponent wants to defund the police.

Markey during the primary stopped short of embracing the “defund” language used by some criminal justice advocates, though he did express support for reducing police funding. During one debate with primary challenger Joseph P. Kennedy III, Markey said “we have to reallocate the budget . . . we need a rebalancing of the budget between policing and health care and education.”

“Why am I running? I’m tired of the BS coming our way from Washington. We need to stop the Democratic socialist agenda,” O’Connor declared in a campaign video featured on his website, echoing the talking points of the national GOP.

Monday night’s televised debate, hosted by GBH News, is probably O’Connor’s best chance to gain some traction. It is the only time the two candidates will face off; while O’Connor wanted seven debates, Markey — confident he is on a glide path to reelection — only agreed to this one.

And with all the craziness around them, many voters may skip it.

A father of four and graduate of Boston College Law School, the 58-year-old O’Connor faces numerous challenges in reliably Democratic Massachusetts, the biggest of all being Trump, who is also on the ballot Nov. 3.

“O’Connor has campaigned aggressively but is perceived as a generic Republican, which is toxic in Massachusetts,” said Brian Jencunas, a Massachusetts-based political strategist who has worked for candidates from both parties.

“No Republican is competitive as a federal candidate in Massachusetts this cycle. . . . This is a blue state and Donald Trump’s brand has been toxic for every Republican who isn’t named Charlie Baker."

He pointed to O’Connor’s lackluster fund-raising, which he described as part of a “reinforcing spiral” where O’Connor has struggled to raise money because no one views the race as winnable, which leaves the candidate without the funds to advertise and build name recognition and favorability.

As of Aug. 12, the most recent federal filings available, O’Connor reported having just over $125,000 on hand. Markey, by contrast, reported having more than $3.5 million on the same date.

Markey bested Kennedy in the primary largely by successfully casting himself as a progressive champion, touting his record of lefty policy positions, particularly his role as coauthor of the Green New Deal plan to tackle climate change and overhaul the economy.

O’Connor has tried to turn that record against Markey by characterizing the 74-year-old Malden Democrat as a left-wing extremist pushing socialism and other “radical ideas" such as disarming police officers and legalizing prostitution.

O’Connor’s campaign accused Markey of launching a “political grenade” ahead of the debate by publicly announcing Sunday night that the incumbent Democrat had taken a coronavirus test ahead of the debate, the result of which was negative.

The Markey announcement led reporters to ask whether O’Connor would be getting tested as well. O’Connor’s campaign said in a statement that testing was not part of the debate protocol established in advance, and called Markey’s test announcement an “attempt to avoid debate because he lacks the ability to defend his record.”

Markey’s campaign is not shying away from the attacks. “Viewers should expect to see the stark differences between Senator Markey and Republican Kevin O’Connor, who strongly supports Donald Trump,” Markey campaign manager John Walsh said ahead of the debate.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, a Republican who enjoys overwhelming support from Massachusetts voters, including many Democrats, has backed O’Connor and will be supporting him through the general election, though the plans for how he will do so have not been finalized, said a Baker aide.

But unlike Baker, O’Connor has embraced Trump, which is almost certainly important to winning the Republican vote in the state.

Problem is, there aren’t many Republicans in the state. Democrats hold a huge registration advantage over Republicans, with nearly 1.5 million voters registered in the Democratic Party compared to roughly 460,000 registered in the Republican Party, according to the latest numbers from the secretary of state’s office.

And with Trump’s presence on the ballot, experts are predicting a record-high turnout on Election Day, driven largely by voters eager to vote against the president.

Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac.