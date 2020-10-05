Sudbury to vote on new $28.8 million community center

By an overwhelming hand vote, Town Meeting on Sept. 12 authorized funding for the project contingent on passage of the debt exclusion, or temporary tax increase. The measure would add about $231 to the annual bill of an average home valued at $746,000 over the 30-year period of the bond.

In a local ballot question at the Nov. 3 state election, residents will consider a debt exclusion to fund design and construction of the future facility, which like the current building would house the senior center, the Park and Recreation Department, and the school department’s administrative offices and serve as a shelter during town emergencies.

Sudbury voters next month will decide the fate of a $28.8 million plan to construct a new Fairbank Community Center to replace the existing, aging building.

Advertisement

The Council on Aging, the Park and Recreation Commission, the School Committee, and the Capital Improvement Advisory Committee all are supporting the project.

Proponents say the new center is needed because the existing 62-year-old building is too small to serve the functions of the departments it houses and suffers from a leaky roof and other deficiencies. They also say the project will allow the Park and Recreation Department and the senior center to expand their programs.

“It’s going to be a huge asset to the community, not only for the departments in the building,” said Mara Huston, a member of the Park and Recreation Commission and of a town working group that developed the plan. “Everyone is going to have an opportunity to benefit from this project, from toddlers to seniors.”

Meanwhile, the Board of Selectmen, by a 3-2 vote, and the Finance Committee, by a 4-4 vote, failed to support the plan prior to Town Meeting.

Speaking at Town Meeting, Selectman Daniel Carty said the Park and Recreation portion of the project seemed excessive to him.

Advertisement

“There’s no doubt in my mind there is an unfulfilled need on the senior side, and the [school department portion of the project] is a no-brainer to me,” he said. “I just think the Park and Rec ask was a little much.”

Erected in 1958, the building was originally the Fairbanks Elementary School. It became a community center in 1983, three years after the school closed. A pool was added to the Park and Recreation facilities in 1987. The senior center opened in 1989, and the school department moved into the building in 1990.

Twice in the past decade, Town Meeting rejected funding requests to address the needs of the building: a 2012 article to replace the roof and a fall 2018 article to design a new center. The working group was appointed after the latter vote to further study the issue, according to Council on Aging chair Jeff Levine, a member of the working group.

The proposed center would be built adjacent to the Fairbank Road site of the current center, which would be demolished. The existing pool would be retained, but the rest of the facility would be new. Including the pool, the new center would be 53,959 square feet, about 13,000 square feet larger than the present one.

Although the funding request comes amid a pandemic, Levine said the timing is actually favorable, citing current low-interest rates and the fact that Sudbury will be retiring some other major debt in fiscal 2025, one year after the full tax impact of the project begins.

Advertisement

And in contrast to a full-sale renovation, which three architectural firms confirmed would not be cost-effective, he said the proposed project would be a prudent investment.

“We’ve put together a plan with smart flexible space tailored to the specific needs of the user groups,” he said.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.