Second man dies after Saturday crash in Norwood

A second person has died as a result of a high-speed crash on Route 95 in Norwood Saturday morning, State Police said Monday.
Adam J. Rodriguez, 20, was the passenger of a car that fled state troopers and wrecked near Exit 11. He was taken to Boston Medical Center and was pronounced dead there Saturday.
Police had previously said that the driver, 22-year-old Wildan Tmusic, was pronounced dead Saturday upon arrival at Good Samaritan Hospital. Both men were from Revere.
According to a statement from State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio, troopers tried to pull the car over for speeding shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday and the two men fled “at a very high rate of speed" before crashing. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Advertisement