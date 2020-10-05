This week’s weather will be dry and sunny, perfect for observing the fall foliage

If you are looking for beautiful weather you won’t have to search very far over the next week. As a matter of fact, other than the chance for a couple of showers later Wednesday afternoon or Wednesday evening and a sprinkle Tuesday morning, it will remain dry.

Low pressure passed south of New England Monday morning, taking the rain with it. That was our most recent chance for any precipitation. Unfortunately, for rain watchers, the northern part of the jet stream continues to dominate our pattern and push any moisture far out to sea before it reaches greater Boston. Bottom line, the drought is fully established.

We had rain about a week ago, but not everybody saw significant precipitation and the ground remains moisture-starved. The angle of the sun is getting lower, so at least it’s not as strong as a month ago. A few towns have even lifted their water bans in spite of this, mostly because there’s probably less of a demand for water as the growing season comes to an end.

The reason why we just continue to have all this sunshine is because the upper level flow remains dry. If you think about North America as a landmass, when the airflow comes from Canada we’re basically moving dry air southward. As long as this flow continues, any precipitation we do see will be quite light, if at all.

A northerly dry flow of air continues much of this week. Tropical Tidbits

The flow at high levels is also quite fast. What this means is that when we do get a little shot of cold air from Canada, such as what is coming for Friday, it’s not going to last very long, and already by Saturday temperatures will start moderating and we will definitely be near 70 degrees by Saturday. All three days of the upcoming weekend will be sunny as well, just stunning to see the fall foliage. Monday there’s likely to be an increase in clouds later in the day and it will be cooler.

This dry pattern is likely related to the fact the waters off the coast of Peru are colder than average right now, yielding what’s referred to as a La Niña condition. This is part of the reason why there’s been so many tropical storms this year, and it may contribute to a warmer than average winter with less snow than is typical. You can see what a typical La Niña winter looks like below; time will tell if this year follows this pattern or not.

La Niña winters can be mild especially in January and February. NOAA

Follow Dave Epstein @growingwisdom.