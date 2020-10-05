Trial offers a rare glimpse of the seedier side of Rhode Island politics

Who paid for the mailer? A key witness, Teresa Graham, testified that she paid for part of it, writing a $1,000 check after Britt bought her and her husband a nice dinner at Twin Oaks, a Rhode Island institution known for Angus beef and scotch on the rocks.

Prosecutors began by recreating the scene of the alleged crime – the Brewed Awakenings in Warwick where a disgruntled Republican anti-vaccine activist, Shawna Lawton, agreed to send out a mailer backing Democratic House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello, a Cranston Democrat, during the 2016 election.

WARWICK, R.I. – The first day of testimony in the money laundering trial of political operative Jeffrey T. Britt pulled back the curtain on the Machiavellian machinations and the colorful cast of characters behind the state’s most powerful politician.

Advertisement

Her husband, mail ballot guru Edward Cotugno, was working for the Mattiello campaign that year, and he testified that “the (expletive) hit the fan” after the Republican Party filed a complaint with the state Board of Elections over Lawton’s mailer backing Mattiello. And that complaint led to the weeklong trial that began Monday at the Kent County courthouse.

Edward Cotugno David DelPoio

Britt, 52, who now lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has pleaded not guilty to charges of money laundering, a felony, and making a prohibited campaign contribution, a misdemeanor. He stands accused of funneling money to Lawton so she could put out the mailer backing Mattiello.

Britt’s lawyer, former US Attorney Robert Clark Corrente, has said evidence presented at trial “will show that Mr. Britt was used by the Mattiello campaign as a fall guy.” Mattiello, who could be called a witness, has denied knowing anything until much later about the mailer, depicting Britt as an overzealous campaign worker trying to “ingratiate” himself.

Britt waived his right to a jury trial, so state Superior Court Judge Daniel A. Procaccini will hear the case and render a verdict. Neither side made opening statements before Lawton took the stand as the first witness Monday.

Advertisement

Lawton said she had never run for office before, but decided to seek the House District 15 seat held by Mattiello because she had been working against a mandate for the human papillomavirus vaccine and her voice was not being heard.

She ended up losing the GOP primary to Steven Frias, the state’s Republican national committeeman. And soon after the primary, she received a direct message on her campaign Twitter account from Britt.

They ended up meeting at the B. Good restaurant in Garden City in Cranston. She told him she had felt “ganged up on” by Republican Party leaders. He told her that Mattiello agreed with her on issues such as denying driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants, and she told him: “I wish that other people knew about this.”

Britt knew just how to do that.

At their next meeting, at Brewed Awakenings, he presented her with the mockup of a mailer that included her campaign headshot and details of “Things I learned on the campaign trail.” For example, she learned that Mattiello eliminated the master lever -- which allowed people to vote a straight party line in all races by flicking one lever -- "when Democratic Party leaders told him not to.” And she learned that Frias “is in the race for all the wrong reasons.”

A mailer for Shawna Lawton backing House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello in 2016. David DelPoio

But there was one problem.

Advertisement

Lawton had just $43.34 left in her campaign account, and the mailer ended up costing $2,150. But Britt said “he might be able to help,” she recalled.

At the third meeting, again at Brewed Awakenings, Lawton said Britt handed her a pair of $1,000 checks – one from Graham and one from Victor Pichette, a Warwick man who had made a campaign video for Mattiello. She said she had not solicited either contribution. She had met Pichette, but didn’t know Graham. She said she assumed they were Republicans who wanted to support her.

Lawton said she wrote a check for $150 of her own money, and then handed Britt a $2,150 check from her campaign account. She did not fill out the payee line, but it ended up going to All the Answers Inc., a direct mail company based in Warwick that printed the Lawton flier.

During cross-examination, Britt’s lawyer, Corrente, took aim at Lawton’s credibility.

For instance, he pressed her on why she had told WPRO talk radio host Dan Yorke that she had not coordinated with the Mattiello campaign to pay for the mailer. And he asked why she had responded to the Board of Elections, through her attorney, again denying that she had coordinated with the Mattiello camp.

“That wasn’t true was it?” Corrente said of the form filed with the Board of Elections.

“No, that was a mistake,” Lawton responded.

“Well, it was the same mistake you made on Dan Yorke, where you said a bunch of things that were not true, right?” Corrente said.

Advertisement

“No, this was not understanding what the form was and what it meant,” she said.

The line of questioning underscores a question that the defense has been raising: Why is Britt the only one facing charges and not Lawton or top Mattiello aides? At one point, Corrente said, “This whole proceeding – the whole reason we are here – is because the Board of Elections referred Jeff Britt – and only Jeff Britt – to the attorney general’s office for prosecution.”

Cotugno, Graham’s husband, took the stand in the afternoon, explaining that he had helped collect mail ballots for Rhode Island politicians for decades, including former Providence mayor Vincent A. “Buddy” Cianci Jr. in the 1970s and former governor Edward D. DiPrete.

He said Britt asked him to help Mattiello’s campaign, for which Britt paid him $400 to $700 a week plus expenses.

Special Assistant Attorney General Stephen G. Dambruch asked what the chain of command was when he was working for the Mattiello campaign. He said Leo Skenyon, Mattiello’s chief of staff, was in charge, followed by Matt Jerzyk, a former State House lawyer and political operative.

Cotugno testified that he had a conversation with Britt and Jerzyk outside Mattiello’s campaign headquarters in October 2016. He said Britt asked him if he would write a check to Shawna Lawton. He agreed, but then Britt and Jerzyk conferred, and Britt told him he was “too close to the campaign.” Instead, Britt asked if Cotugno could ask his wife to write the check.

Advertisement

Cotugno said he asked his wife, and she wrote the check.

Dambruch asked if Britt ever said why he wanted the check written to Lawton. “My assumption is they were trying to make nice with Shawna Lawton,” he said.

Cotugno said said Britt never reimbursed him for the check, but he did reimburse him for other expenses.

On cross-examination, Corrente zeroed in on the fact that Cotugno, who is cooperating with prosecutors, began working with the Mattiello campaign in June and that he expects to be paid $60,000 over 10 months for his mail ballot work.

Corrente noted that 10 months would extend five months past Election Day, and asked what role a mail ballot expert would play after the election. Cotugno said, “The fact is, I wanted $60,000, and they spread out the payments.”

Teresa Graham David DelPoio

Graham began testifying later Monday afternoon. She said Britt had paid the dinner bill for her and Cotugno at Twin Oaks, and she followed up with a message, saying: “Thank you for your generosity. It was quite unexpected, but had we known, Ed would have ordered another lobster.”

Graham is expected to return to the witness stand when the trial resumes at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The public is not allowed in the courtroom because of the pandemic. But audio of the proceedings will be available two ways: livestreamed here, and on the phone at 866-819-7752 / participant 3127174#.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.