President Trump says he’s leaving Walter Reed Monday evening

BREAKING: In a tweet Monday, President Trump said he’s leaving Walter Reed Monday at 6:30 p.m. and urged people not to be “afraid” of COVID-19, the disease that has killed more than 200,000 Americans since the spring.
I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Trump’s doctor will be delivering an update on the president’s condition later Monday afternoon at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
Trump is undergoing treatment for a fourth day for COVID-19.
It has been more than 24 hours since Trump’s physicians last provided an update on his condition, though White House aides said Trump was hopeful to be discharged as soon as Monday afternoon.
Advertisement
Trump sent a number of all-caps tweets Monday morning encouraging supporters to vote, with just weeks until Election Day. But he hasn’t yet appeared in photos or videos released by the White House on Monday.
_