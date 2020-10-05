fb-pixel

President Trump says he’s leaving Walter Reed Monday evening

By Associated PressUpdated October 5, 2020, 17 minutes ago
Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, spoke to reporters about President Trump's health outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda on Sunday.
Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, spoke to reporters about President Trump's health outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda on Sunday.

BREAKING: In a tweet Monday, President Trump said he’s leaving Walter Reed Monday at 6:30 p.m. and urged people not to be “afraid” of COVID-19, the disease that has killed more than 200,000 Americans since the spring.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Trump’s doctor will be delivering an update on the president’s condition later Monday afternoon at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Trump is undergoing treatment for a fourth day for COVID-19.

It has been more than 24 hours since Trump’s physicians last provided an update on his condition, though White House aides said Trump was hopeful to be discharged as soon as Monday afternoon.

Trump sent a number of all-caps tweets Monday morning encouraging supporters to vote, with just weeks until Election Day. But he hasn’t yet appeared in photos or videos released by the White House on Monday.

