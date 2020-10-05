Vice presidential debates don’t tend to matter much. Then there’s Pence vs. Harris.

President Trump’s battle with COVID-19 has dramatically upped the stakes for Vice President Mike Pence and California Senator Kamala Harris as they prepare to face off Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.

WASHINGTON — The vice presidential debate is usually the undercard of the fall campaign, a secondary clash between the understudies of the major party tickets.

In no other election in US history has the audience had such a stark reminder that the vice president will be just a heartbeat away from becoming commander in chief, historians and political analysts said.

Trump, 74, and Biden, 77, are the oldest major party presidential nominees the nation has ever seen, and they’re running in the midst of a pandemic that has hit the US as hard as any developed nation.

“This is as intriguing, and perhaps, as important as a vice presidential debate could possibly get,” longtime Democratic pollster Paul Maslin said.

Even before Trump’s hospitalization, Pence, 61, and Harris, 55, were headed into their showdown, tasked with providing a clearer picture of their ticket’s vision for leadership philosophy, governing approach, and policy stances after Trump’s aggressive interruptions turned last week’s first presidential debate chaotic. That cut into time for substantive discussion and left many viewers demoralized.

Now Trump’s battle with coronavirus has pushed the pandemic — which has killed more than 210,000 people — and the government’s response to contain the outbreak to the forefront of Americans' minds. It also creates new challenges for the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates after concerns have been raised that Trump might have been contagious at last Tuesday’s debate and members of his family violated rules by refusing to wear masks as they watched from the audience.

Utah is one of the country’s coronavirus hot spots, with the three-day moving average of daily confirmed cases nearly tripling since early September to its highest level in the state since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. And the University of Utah, where the debate will be held, is in the midst of what officials called a two-week “circuit breaker” of online-only classes to reduce case counts and accommodate the extra security for the event.

Trump’s diagnosis put added pressure on both candidates to reassure the nation, as well as on organizers to ensure the safety of all of those involved. The commission had planned for Pence and Harris to be seated 7 feet apart at the debate but now will space them 12 feet, 3 inches apart. Trump and Biden stood more than 12 feet apart at their debate last week in Cleveland. There also will be plexiglas dividers added at the vice presidential debate.

“It’s kind of like opening school — there is is no completely right answer,” Tammy Vigil, an assistant professor of communications at Boston University, said of how to safely hold the debate during a pandemic. “There is no playbook for this one.”

For Pence, who is often cast as a loyal Trump enabler, Wednesday night could provide the chance to separate and underscore his own role in federal government’s efforts to contain the outbreak and restore confidence in the response, political analysts said, though he will also be called upon to answer for the slow response that contributed to millions of cases.

For Harris, it will be a chance to provide a stark contrast in leadership and assure voters that she would be ready to do the job if necessary.

“People say, ‘The vice president is always one heartbeat away from the presidency,’ and certainly that is as on top of people’s minds this year as it has ever been,” said Lauren Baer, a Democratic strategist and former State Department official who worked on the early stages of the Ebola outbreak under the Obama administration. “You will see a real study in contrasts.”

Vice presidential nominees have historically been considered campaign “attack dogs,” willing to unleash the most aggressive criticism of their opponents so the candidates at the top of the ticket can maintain decorum. Vice presidential debates, which only began in 1976, traditionally don’t draw nearly as many viewers as the presidential debates.

But traditions have been upended this year with Trump in the White House, particularly after last week’s volatile presidential debate, experts said.

“They’re might be more pressure on Pence and Harris to conduct themselves in a more presidential manner,” Dan Schnur, a professor at the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School of Communications who was communications director for Senator John McCain’s 2000 presidential campaign. “The attacks might not be as harsh or as personal as they might have been otherwise.”

Historians could draw few, if any, historical precedent to the Pence-Harris matchup. Presidents Woodrow Wilson and Franklin Delano Roosevelt both faced major health crises during their tenures, but they mostly kept those out of the public eye, and they did not occur during an election year.

As just the third woman and the only Black woman to be a major party vice presidential nominee, Harris drew comparisons to one of the participants in the most closely watch vice presidential debate in history: the 2008 matchup between Biden, who was Barack Obama’s running mate, and former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, who McCain had surprisingly selected for his ticket. The 69.9 million TV viewers were more than any of the three of the presidential debates that year because Palin was not well-known and there were doubts she had the experience to do the job, historians said.

That is not the case with Harris, who has been vetted on the national stage as a presidential primary candidate. Some analysts see stronger parallels to the 2004 vice presidential debate between incumbent Dick Cheney and the younger North Carolina Senator John Edwards.

But historians and political analysts warned against setting any expectations — especially in an election year as unconventional as 2020.

“Back then, there was talk that Edwards was going to mop the floor with Dick Cheney, and that just didn’t happen,” said Rebecca Katz, a Democratic strategist who worked for Edwards when he ran against eventual 2004 Democratic nominee John Kerry in that year’s primary. “There is just always other factors.”

Still, both will be formidable opponents. Pence probably will try to put Harris on the defensive with attacks on her record as a prosecutor, analysts said.

“A former radio host, Pence has his cadence and his timing down,” Michigan Republican consultant Dennis Darnoi said. “He can be aggressive without being obnoxious.”

With the president largely sidelined by COVID-19, Pence also will likely have to address the Republican Party’s views on race after Trump’s refusal to outright disavow white supremacy during the last debate.

“Given what was seen as a widely poor performance by President Trump during the first presidential debate, this might be a chance for the Republican Party to hit reset and show a gentler face,” said Karthick Ramakrishnan, a professor of public policy at University of California Riverside.

But Harris, who has gained national prominence as a senator for her grilling of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Trump officials, is likely to hold her own, analysts said.

She will likely have to continue to thread the needle between her appeals to progressive and moderate voters. Republicans at times have sought to paint her as too centrist and too radical. But LaTosha Brown, cofounder of the Black Lives Matter Fund, said Harris should pitch herself as a transformative leader who listens to voters and has evolved beyond some of her past policy positions.

“If she does that, it is game over,” she said.

Jazmine Ulloa