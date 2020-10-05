Appeals to the ‘other swing voter’

Based on what we’ve seen these past four years, we should all be scared, very scared. Let’s turn that fear into enthusiasm — enthusiasm about BIPOC lives (Black, Indigenous, or people of color) mattering, a concept Donald Trump disrespects and will continue to trample on. Joe Biden won’t solve systemic racism, but unlike Trump, he’s against it.

Last Monday (“The Other Swing Voter,” Opinion), I read “On Nov. 3, I am voting for myself” by Adeline Gutierrez Nuñez, in which she tells us how unenthused young voters are about Joe Biden. Then, in the same edition, I read “We need a different Democratic Party” by Gabriela Santiago-Romero, who watched the 2020 Democratic Convention and thought it was rooted in fear. Both women referenced the need to include young people of color in the future of our country. That makes sense — and fear makes sense.

Let’s see enthusiasm about rebuilding the Democratic Party, which is easier to do when you hold political power, and enthusiasm for young people, who will inherit whatever’s left after Trump’s presidency.

Like it or not, one of these guys is going to be president for the next four years. If enough young people get excited about Biden, they could see a Democratic House, Senate, and presidency. Now, that’s exciting.

Dan Kupferman

Mashpee





Give Biden chance to make country better

Adeline Gutierrez Nuñez (“On Nov. 3, I am voting for myself”) had better end up voting for Joe Biden, or as she wrote, “waiting for the perfect [candidate] will lead us astray and into Trump’s authoritarian society.” She should be voting for herself and the communities she cares about by voting for the Biden-Harris ticket.

Please encourage everyone who says they do not have faith in the government to vote Donald Trump out and give Biden the opportunity to make the country better.

Hollis Herman

Cambridge





Get off the fence and on the bandwagon

Adeline Gutierrez Nuñez may not believe in either presidential candidate, but at such a critical time in our history, she should know that Joe Biden will listen to the younger generation, will protect our citizens, and will do everything in his power to return our broken country to normalcy.

With the help and input from those of her generation, we can once again be proud citizens of the United States of America.

Peg Ryan

Plymouth