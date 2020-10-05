Even with COVID-19, Trump continues risky behavior that imperils others

On Monday, the president tweeted he would be discharged from the hospital and then played dangerous politics with the coronavirus pandemic. “Don’t be afraid of Covid,” he tweeted, declaring that he feels better now than he has in 20 years.

Under stress, most of us fall back on lifelong habits of mind . President Franklin Roosevelt’s calm strength gave us his “Day of Infamy” address to Congress. President George W. Bush’s buoyancy produced the 9/11 promise of a response “in a way and at an hour of our choosing.” But President Trump, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, has reverted to deviance. First, he ignored guidelines to wear a mask and socially distance. Then, after being diagnosed with COVID-19, he continued his risky behaviors.

Prior to his Twitter announcement, no moment in the coronavirus crisis revealed the president’s instincts more fully than when he ordered a caravan of government vehicles so that he could leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a Sunday ride to wave at supporters who had gathered along Rockville Pike. Trump risked infecting the Secret Service agents in his air-sealed vehicle — as well as those inside the hospital as he was transported back and forth to his suite — and he compromised his own care for the sake of a stunt.

“Insanity” was the word used by Walter Reed physician James Phillips. An incredulous Phillips found problems in “the message” communicated by the president’s behavior, which, he added, violated public health “guidelines that come from his own administration.” Thus, said Phillips, Trump sent a terrible signal “to other people who are sick.”

The message that Trump sent to COVID-19 patients was that three days into a hospital stay you might as well get yourself up and out — exposing everyone you pass to the risk of an infection — and take a little jaunt around the neighborhood. Unmentioned by the president was the fact that he was receiving a level of medical care available only to him, including an experimental combination of therapies. Instead, the world saw the 74-year-old president, his sickbed pallor apparently covered by make-up, produce a video announcing a “little surprise” and then appear like his regular self as he waved to the crowd.

Driven home by the president’s antics was the hint that he had adopted a more serious perspective — “I learned a lot about COVID,” he said in the video — but it did not indicate a true change. Instead we saw chaos around the official communications about the president’s health. Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, offered a briefing Saturday that so accented the positive that one was left wondering whether Trump was really sick. Afterward, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters that Trump was in fact quite sick and not yet on “a clear path to recovery.” Subsequent reports depicted a White House in panic as one after another of Trumpworld figures — from first lady Melania Trump to senators, his campaign manager, and his personal assistant — were also diagnosed with COVID-19 after attending a Rose Garden ceremony to introduce his pick for the Supreme Court.

If the president’s team is as upset as reports suggest, it is because they are facing the consequences of accepting and enabling the president’s fantasies. Trump has always offered others a make-believe version of himself, which he then uses as a lure. Whether it involved the most personal of relationships (see his first two wives) or a professional association (witness his convicted former personal lawyer and “fixer," Michael Cohen), Trump’s habit is to pitch an illusion that suggests he is without peer and then lure people to join him in the golden realm he creates. Frequently, those on the other side of the offer are, like Cohen or White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, less than qualified for their position but are thrilled to seize the opportunity Trump presents.

In his years as a private citizen, Trump’s claims of great intelligence, expertise, wealth, and leadership were mostly harmless. Of course, his creditors and investors were hurt when his enterprises went bankrupt, and loved ones were wounded by his betrayals. But those outside the path Trump followed in business and his personal life could safely view him as entertainment.

Trump’s fantasies began to do more damage when he led the “birther” campaign to challenge the legitimacy of Barack Obama’s presidency with the charge that Obama was not born in America. Blatantly racist, birtherism was abandoned by other politicians until Trump was the only major figure pushing it. He didn’t let it go until after he was nominated in 2016.

As president, Trump lied with abandon. Then came COVID-19 and a truly unhinged White House response that combined politics with denial of science, resulting in a US death count of 210,000 — far exceeding the level suggested by our share of the world’s population. Still, people around the president continued to show their loyalty by abandoning face masks and social distancing recommended by federal policy.

With the president, the first lady, and others in his inner circle being diagnosed with COVID-19, his closest supporters have discovered that his fantasies can have the most serious consequences. His habit to pitch illusion, which served him so well that he won the Oval Office, is already returning Trump to his heedless ways. Everyone else, from his closest aides to the voters who will make their judgments on Nov. 3, has other options. Lives will depend on the choice.

Michael D’Antonio is the author of “The Truth About Trump” and “A Consequential President.”