Facts of 2017 protest outside Turkish ambassador’s residence are unsettled

In her column “Is it fascism yet?” (Opinion, Sept. 23), Renée Graham takes quite the leap in comparing the social upheaval in the United States to the very unfortunate 2017 incident in Washington, D.C.

The event that took place in front of the Turkish ambassador’s residence was a safety and security issue, not a rebuke against the freedom of speech. It is also very much a matter that is in dispute, and the Turkish government is currently defending itself in a US court in Washington, D.C.

In addition, there is a simple principle the author fails to acknowledge. Political science 101 teaches that dictatorships allow neither free and fair elections, nor a vibrant debate on all political matters — all of which exist in Turkey. Opposition parties cannot compete or take power. The numbers tell the story: More than 50 million Turks cast ballots for six different candidates during the last election, including four from new political parties.