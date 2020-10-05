Save your prayers for those who deserve them

From the moment Marine One suddenly arrived at the White House Friday to ferry President Trump, infected with the coronavirus, to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., countless journalists, past and current political opponents , world leaders , and even late-night comics have offered some version of the same sentiment: “I’m sure I speak for all Americans when I say we’re praying for the president’s speedy recovery.”

That includes the Secret Service agents subjected to Trump’s mindless and narcissistic joyride Sunday so he could wave at supporters and garner a photo op proving he’s on the mend. All it proved is that he believes optics matter more than the health of those who had to ride with him in a hermetically sealed SUV. These agents take an oath to protect the president; that should not include risking their lives for his insatiable ego affirmation.

I can muster no sympathy for Trump — especially when he tweets, “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life,” even as cases continue to rise in more than 20 states. Not once during his hospitalization did he promote mask usage or other best practices.

Instead, he’s displaying the same arrogance that fueled last month’s Rose Garden event to introduce Judge Amy Coney Barrett, his Supreme Court nominee, where few wore masks or practiced social distancing. With all the hugging and kissing on display, it felt like a vicious taunt to every one of us who continues to listen to the scientists, though we ache to visit and hug friends and family, gather without the necessary intrusion of masks, and to reclaim even a shred of our pre-pandemic lives.

In this Sept. 26, 2020, photo President Donald Trump (center) stands with Judge Amy Coney Barrett as they arrive for a news conference to announce Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, in Washington. Many in attendance, including Trump and first lady Melania Trump, have since tested positive for COVID-19. Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Now more than a dozen people who attended that White House event have tested positive for coronavirus, one of the latest being White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Just as Trump’s grievous inaction against the virus allowed it to consume the nation, he brought his health calamity on himself.

Not that he would ever admit it. In a Sunday video from the hospital, Trump said he’s “learned a lot about COVID.” In what seemed like yet another swipe at science, he added, “This is the real school. This isn’t the ‘Let’s read the books’ school. I get it, I understand it.” Trump always got it. He knew early about the perniciousness of this pandemic, and still downplayed it. He repeatedly mocked mask use, even as recently as last week’s presidential debate, when he chided Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, for “wearing the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

According to a Cornell University study released last week, Trump has been the “single largest driver” of misinformation concerning the pandemic. Sarah Evanega, the study’s lead author and director of the Cornell Alliance for Science, said, “That’s concerning in that there are real-world dire health implications.”

Those dire implications turned the White House into a raging coronavirus hotspot.

If anyone should have been protected in this pandemic, it is the man whom taxpayers spend a lot of money to protect. He is not a meat-processing plant worker who risks being fired if he doesn’t show up on workdays. He is not a doctor or nurse coming into daily contact with the COVID-19 sick and dying. He is not a schoolteacher forced to choose between his beloved students and guarding his own health and that of his family.

While Trump makes videos with more self-serving spin than honest information about his treatment or condition (whatever that is), he has yet to acknowledge those devastated in this pandemic — parents burying their children, most of whom are Hispanic, Black, or indigenous; children now orphaned; those who’ve died without the comfort of loved ones; or survivors, some now ravaged by chronic health problems.

He’s offered nothing more to small-business owners losing everything because the federal government hasn’t done enough to mitigate the virus’s economic fallout. And unlike millions, he’s not facing eviction because he can’t pay his rent.

So when it comes to my prayers, please do not speak for me. Unlike the president or his fellow Republicans, my hypocrisy has its limits. While the White House takes pre-orders on a $100 “President Donald J. Trump defeats COVID” commemorative coin, I will pray as much for Trump as he has prayed for the millions infected, and the more than 210,000 Americans who have perished on his savagely indifferent watch.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.