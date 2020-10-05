Carlos Correa, Astros power past Athletics in AL Division Series opener

The Astros rallied with two outs in the sixth against Oakland’s vaunted bullpen to take control of Major League Baseball’s first neutral-site postseason game resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Houston pounded out 16 hits in all as the A’s ran through eight pitchers.

George Springer , MVP of the 2017 World Series, had four hits for Houston.

Carlos Correa homered twice and drove in four, Jose Altuve hit a go-ahead, two-run single during Houston’s four-run sixth inning, and the Astros rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics, 10-5, in the opener of their AL Division series Monday at Dodger Stadium.

The teams combined for six home runs in daytime conditions that were ripe for the ball to carry at the stadium where the Dodgers hit a major league-leading 118 homers. The temperature was 91 degrees at game time under sunny skies and with little breeze, although tricky shadows crept toward the mound during the final innings. The entire best-of-five series will be played during the day. At night, the air is cooler and often thicker, an environment less favorable to hitters.

Houston’s hitters hadn’t looked quite the same this year, the first since their sign-stealing scheme was unveiled. Altuve, Correa and others slumped during the regular season, and the team hit a combined .194 during a two-game sweep of Minnesota in the wild-card round.

“You can’t judge this offense by 60 games,” Correa said.

The Astros' swagger emerged at the same ballpark where they beat the Dodgers to win the 2017 World Series in seven games, helped by their sign-stealing scandal that rocked baseball and drew the ire of rival players and fans.

After two quick outs in the sixth, Houston’s Josh Reddick reached when shortstop Marcus Semien booted a grounder for a costly error that allowed the Astros to extend the inning.

Martin Maldonado followed with a single. Springer doubled to shallow left for his 25th career postseason extra-base hit in the leadoff spot, moving past Derek Jeter for most ever, according to Stats Perform. The ball zinged down the third-base line past a diving Chad Pinder, pulling Houston to 5-4.

Altuve’s line-drive single to left scored Maldonado and Springer to put the Astros back in front, 6-5. Altuve moved up on the throw home and scored on Michael Brantley’s single to right.

Correa’s second home run — a blast to center in the seventh — had Ramon Laureano climbing the wall in pursuit. His spikes dug a hole in the wall covering as the Astros led 8-5.

Houston added two runs in the ninth on Correa’s RBI single and Yuli Gurriel’s sacrifice fly.

Epstein staying with Cubs for 2021

Theo Epstein appears to be gearing up for one more go-round as the Chicago Cubs' president of baseball operations.

Epstein said his expectation is the “status quo” when it comes to the team’s leadership and he anticipates remaining on the job for at least one more season, with his contract set to expire in 2021.

“I'm a Cub,” Epstein said during an hourlong conference call. “I think the status quo right now is the most likely outcome."

Epstein’s future figures to be a big point of discussion when he meets with chairman Tom Ricketts.

He has said repeatedly he thinks executives have about a 10-year shelf life in a job. Next year will mark a decade for Epstein with the Cubs, and a contract extension seems like a long shot.

“For me, as an individual, I think there’s benefit to change after a significant amount of time on the job, I guess at about a decade,” Epstein said. “I have to keep that in mind without making any definitive statements. We will be definitive. We will have a transition plan. We will have a structure moving forward. It’s just we can’t figure that out with you guys, we haven’t gone through that process.”

Epstein has transformed the long-suffering Cubs. They’ve reached the NLCS three times in his nine seasons and won a World Series championship in 2016, ending a drought dating to 1908. This year, the won the NL Central at 34-26 under rookie manager David Ross.

But they got swept by Miami in their wild-card series, scoring one run over two games. They haven't advanced in the postseason since 2017. And that 10-year mark is approaching for Epstein.

General manager Jed Hoyer is the most obvious successor for Epstein. The two worked together in Boston when the Red Sox won the World Series in 2004 and 2007 and reunited when Epstein took the job in Chicago in October 2011. In between, Hoyer led San Diego’s baseball operations.

It’s also possible Jon Lester has pitched his final game for Chicago. At 36, he posted a career-worst 5.16 ERA. The team holds a $25 million option with a $10 million buyout on the five-time All-Star, who signed a six-year, $155 million deal before the 2015 season.

Hernandez part of playoff umpiring crew

Angel Hernández, who has sued Major League Baseball alleging racial discrimination, will umpire the NL Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres.

The Cuba-born Hernández sued in July 2017, claiming he hadn’t been assigned to the World Series since 2005 and hadn’t been promoted to lead a crew. The case is undergoing pretrial motions in US District Court in Manhattan.

He was made an interim crew chief this season after a dozen umps decided to sit out amid the coronavirus pandemic. During a Red Sox-New York Yankees AL Division Series game in 2018, Hernández had three calls at first base reversed after replay reviews.

Mark Carlson, Jerry Meals, Bill Miller and Mark Wegner are crew chiefs for the Division Series, the commissioner’s office said.

Brewers might trim payroll in 2021

Milwaukee Brewers general manager David Stearns said the team might trim payroll in 2021 following three straight postseason trips because of financial hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Brewers have upped payroll in recent years to build around Christian Yelich, Josh Hader and other promising young players, including a franchise-most $132,645.682 spent in 2019. The club’s payroll as of Aug. 1 was $40,693,637 for this 60-game season — an equivalent of roughly $110 million over a full season.

Stearns is unsure if the Brewers can maintain the 2020 payroll, which ranked 24th in the majors.

“I think budgets are tighter everywhere right now, for most businesses,” Stearns said. “You know, over the last two years we’ve run the two highest payrolls in the history of this organization. And I think it’s uncertain at this point, as we look forward, whether our payroll next year would be at that same level.”