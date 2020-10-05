Patriots' defense is stout in Kansas City, but Chiefs pull away in fourth quarter

The Patriots defense prevented Mahomes from finding the end zone over the first 30 minutes Monday night, but eventually the boy wonder figured things out, directing two second-half scoring drives to lead the Chiefs to a 26-10 win over the travel-weary New Englanders.

So far this season, however, it’s impossible to beat him.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s possible to confuse, confound, and create havoc for Patrick Mahomes.

While Bill Belichick’s defenders were up for the challenge, the offense, with Cam Newton at home dealing with coronavirus, struggled with Brian Hoyer under center.

Hoyer made a bunch of costly errors, costing the Patriots points and a pair of chances to take the lead before giving way to Jarrett Stidham late in the third quarter.

Stidham gave the Patriots a spark and his first career touchdown pass (to N’Keal Harry) cut the Chiefs lead to 13-10 in the fourth quarter. A pair of interceptions, including a pick-6 that went off Julian Edelman’s hands, prevented him writing a story book comeback ending.

The Patriots looked like they would enter the halftime locker room with a tie ball game, but Hoyer’s second big mistake cost them dearly when he took a 13-yard sack on third down as the clock ticked to :00.

New England had a nice drive going and Hoyer looked like he was starting to feel it after a rough start. He marched the Patriots into the red zone with less than two minutes remaining, connecting on four straight passes to complement nice runs by Damien Harris, Rex Burkhead, and James White.

The Patriots used three straight timeouts and were in position to take one shot at the end zone before summoning Nick Folk on for a tying field goal. Hoyer, however, inexplicably hesitated and scrambled instead of throwing it away and he was dropped by Frank Clark for a 13-yard loss and the probable loss of 3 points.

It was a deflating development after the Patriots defense had stood tall over the first 30 minutes, keeping the league’s most explosive offense out of the end zone, with the Chiefs settling for a pair Harrison Butker field goals.

The Patriots mixed coverages and matchups and stiffened twice in the red zone.

On the opening drive, Mahomes drove the Chiefs to the 5-yard line (after a near pick by Devin McCourty almost stunted the drive) but it stalled when he overthrow Sammy Watkins in the end zone.

The Patriots offense couldn’t build off that momentum, however going three-and-out on its first possession.

The Chiefs also went three-and-out on drive highlighted by Shilique Calhoun planting Travis Kelce with a wicked shoulder-to-shoulder shot.

After another fruitless drive, Jake Bailey pinned the Chiefs at their own 4-yard line. Mahomes didn’t blink however, firing an array of his patented darts from an array arm angles to get his guys back in the red zone.

Belichick’s defense was stout again, however, with Deatrich Wise providing good pressure on Mahomes and Ju’Whaun Bentley’s pass break-up the highlight of the stand. Butker’s second field, this one from 39 yards, made it 6-0.

Hoyer’s struggles continued when he threw a poor ball down the seam to Ryan Izzo that was easily picked by Juan Thornhill.

The New England defense got him off the hook however, when Stephon Gilmore forced a Watkins fumble a play later and J.C. Jackson pounced on it.

This time the offense did feed off the defense, launching a 13-play, 60-yard drive that chewed off 5:20 off the clock and was culminated by Nick Folk’s 43-yard field goal that cut the hosts' lead to 6-3.

Hoyer had more trouble after intermission, initially leading the Patriots inside the red zone for a potential go-ahead touchdown before a strip sack on third down foiled the visitors again.

Mahomes seized the opportunity, driving his boys 85 yards on seven plays, capping it with a 6-yard scoring toss to Tyreek Hill for a 13-3 lead.

As the Chiefs celebrated, Stidham warmed up on the sideline, awaiting his chance to replace Hoyer.

