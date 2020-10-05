EMass. boys' soccer preview: Players to Watch for Fall I season

The 2020 boys' soccer season will be limited this fall, with the majority of teams playing 10 games over an abbreviated six-week regular season, with no postseason. And with the MIAA modifications to play safely — no headers, no corner kicks, no slide tackles, no throw-ins — the game will be played differently. But, there will be no shortage of talent. Here are 10 players that merit a look.

Leo Coelho, Milford — Last fall as a junior, the midfielder was the Hockomock League MVP and a Globe All-Scholastic with seven goals and 11 assists. He’ll look to lead the Scarlet Hawks to another undefeated regular season.

Advertisement

Rodrigo Freitas, Watertown — The senior is the reigning Middlesex League Freedom MVP and his 13 goals and 11 assists last season suggest that a dynamic senior season could be in store.

Andrew Howard, North Andover — Howard was a stalwart in the defensive end for the Scarlet Knights last season, but is transitioning to the midfield this year to put his skills to work on the attack and drive the offense.

Fynn Jueppner, Lexington — Coach Dastan Pakyari says the senior is ready to lead a young Minutemen squad that graduated 18 seniors. Jueppner showed his skills with both goals in a 2-0 win over Belmont Saturday.

Benny LaBranche, Nauset — The senior captain is a four-year varsity starter and a two-time all-conference player for the perennial D2 power.

Colin Milliken, Oliver Ames — Milliken led the Tigers last year with 10 goals and 14 assists as a junior.

Jan Pilja, Arlington — He started in Division 2 the state championship game as a sophomore and is poised for a solid senior season as the Spy Ponders' center midfielder.

Mike Sawicki, Carver — One of the most productive offensive players in the state, Sawicki racked up 26 goals and 10 assists during a successful junior campaign for the Crusaders that ended in the Division 4 South semis.

Advertisement

Ben van Halle, Winchester — van Halle has been a top scorer in the Middlesex League for the last two seasons, serving as a team captain last fall. He netted a hat trick in Winchester’s win over Reading.

Joey Waterman, St. John’s Prep — The junior from North Andover earned the starting spot as a sophomore for a 14-4-3 side that yielded 21 total goals.















