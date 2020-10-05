Just by playing, this Patriots-Chiefs game was as strange as it gets

And now we have Oct. 5, 2020, when the Patriots split into two groups on a Monday morning in Foxborough, caravaned to two separate airports (Logan and T.F. Green in Providence) and boarded a pair of flights to Kansas City for a nationally televised game against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs. After the game, the Patriots were scheduled for return flights to Boston and Providence, followed by bus rides back to Gillette Stadium by dawn’s early light.

There have been some bizarre days in the 60-year history of the Patriots. There was that time new head coach Clive Rush was nearly electrocuted when he grabbed an underground microphone at an introductory press conference. There was the time the Patriots played a “home” game against the Jets in Birmingham, Ala., in 1968. There was the night in Miami when owner Billy Sullivan suspended head coach Chuck Fairbanks hours before the Patriots took the field at the Orange Bowl in 1978.

All in the middle of a global pandemic.

The Pats were originally scheduled to fly to Kansas City Saturday afternoon for a late Sunday afternoon game at Arrowhead Stadium, but that plan was scrapped when starting quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19. Additional coronavirus testing ensued and when nobody else tested positive, NFL powers ruled it would be safe for the Pats to fly to Kansas City Monday and play Monday night. The flight out of Boston was reserved for Bill Belichick and players who’d interacted closely with Newton. The Providence flight carried players and personnel who had not interacted with Newton.

The wisdom of this plan is sketchy at best. The experience of the Tennessee Titans and events around the White House in the last week taught us that negative testing is no guarantee there won’t be future positive tests for those who’ve been exposed to victims of the virus. Would the possibly infected Patriots have been mandated to fly to Kansas City Monday if the Week 4 matchup were not such a marquee game? Like everything else these days, no one knows anything.

So the game went on.

In an indelible American moment rife with symmetry and symbolism, the Patriots kicked off on CBS less than 10 minutes after COVID-positive President Trump’s perfectly timed return to the White House at the conclusion of the “CBS Evening News.” A tradition like no other. Team Trumpers Bob Kraft and Belichick must have been inspired.

The Patriots faced what appeared to be insurmountable obstacles. They were without their starting quarterback and turned to career backup Brian Hoyer, who lost 10 of the last 11 NFL games he started. Hoyer, who has now started for seven NFL teams, had never started for New England.

The Penn Relay Chiefs came into the night with a 3-0 record and the NFL’s best player, quarterback Patrick Mahomes (nine TDs, no picks coming in). The Pats were established as 10½ point underdogs — a number not seen in New England since 24-year-old Tom Brady and the Patriots were 14-point dogs against the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl 36 in February of 2002.

The Patriots, succumbed in this one, 26-10.

The game was played in front of 17,000 real fans, many of whom were no doubt on hand three weeks ago when Kansas City fans booed the “Moment of Unity” before the Chiefs beat the Texans in the season opener.

Devin McCourty dropped an easy interception in the second minute and the Pats paid the price when KC stormed into the red zone and took a 3-0 lead on a chip shot field goal. Another field goal made it 6-0 after one. A Hoyer overthrow was picked by Tyrann Mathieu, putting the Chiefs on the New England 23, but Stephon Gilmore forced a Sammy Watkins fumble and the Pats were back in business. A Nick Folk 43-yarder cut it to 6-3 midway through the second.

The Patriots endured a bad call on what looked like a Mahomes fumble (no fun when you’re on the other side of a Super Bowl quarterback getting star treatment from the refs), converted on a fourth-and-6, and marched to the Chiefs' 14 when trouble hit. With the Pats out of timeouts, Hoyer was sacked on a third-down pass play as the clock wound to 0:00, ending the half and leaving 3 points behind. It was a rare demonstration of horrible execution — an unforgivable mistake even for a backup quarterback. Hoyer evidently thought the Patriots had a timeout. New England trailed, 6-3, at intermission.

It was hard to know what to think at halftime. New England’s game plan and execution was near perfect. The Pats held Mahomes to 6 points on five first-half possessions. New England controlled by ball for almost 11 minutes of the second quarter. But fans watching at home wanted more. Despite everything the Pats went through Saturday-Monday, they would have been ahead of the Super Bowl champs at halftime if not for a couple of big blunders by Hoyer.

Hoyer was back behind center after the Pats took the kickoff to start the third. He got into a good rhythm and took the Pats inside the Chiefs' 10 before getting stripped of the football when he dropped back on third down. It was another costly mistake. The Pats had two trips inside the 10 that yielded no points. Despite Belichick’s perfect game plan and staunch defense, the Patriots trailed, 6-3, late in the third. And it felt like a matter of time before Mahomes would make them pay.

And he did. The Chiefs took a 13-0 lead on the ensuing possession, then it was Jarrett Stidham time. Hoyer was benched and the young QB came and did what Hoyer couldn’t do — he got the Patriots in the end zone on a 4-yard pass to N’Keal Harry to cut the Patriots' deficit to 13-10.

It only got worse for the Patriots. Julian Edelman let a pass go through his hands and the Honey Badger returned it for a touchdown and it was just about over.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.